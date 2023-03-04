Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff

Rapunzel

A wife so longs for the lovely rampion she can see from her window, but it belongs to the sorceress and no one dares take any. Until one day, when his wife's longing was so great, that her husband took a bit of it. When the sorceress catches him, she gives him no choice but to agree in exchange for letting him go that he give them the child that will soon be born to them. When Rapunzel is born, the sorceress takes her to a great tower where she locks her away from the rest of the world. How will she ever escape? Find out on this week's Fairytales With Granny MacDuff.