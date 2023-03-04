Join Granny MacDuff as she reads classic children’s fairy tales in this award winning podcast.
Available Episodes
Rapunzel
A wife so longs for the lovely rampion she can see from her window, but it belongs to the sorceress and no one dares take any. Until one day, when his wife's longing was so great, that her husband took a bit of it. When the sorceress catches him, she gives him no choice but to agree in exchange for letting him go that he give them the child that will soon be born to them. When Rapunzel is born, the sorceress takes her to a great tower where she locks her away from the rest of the world. How will she ever escape? Find out on this week's Fairytales With Granny MacDuff.
4/24/2023
11:35
When The Crow Cries
A young sorceress called Agnes must free the land which has been put under an evil witch’s spell. She sets off on a journey to find a way to break the unbreakable spell. But she have the answer all along? Find out on this week's Fairy Tales With Granny MacDuff.
4/17/2023
21:55
The Goat & The Little Lad
The little lad and the goat help the owl who is in search of his friend, the nightingale. Will singing help them find him? Find out on this week's Fairytales With Granny MacDuff.
4/10/2023
7:57
The Egg Snatcher
It's the day before The Great Easter Egg Hunt, and the eggs have gone missing! Was it the Egg Snatcher who took them? The bunnies are not about to let someone ruin their special day … they all set out to find the eggs, including little Wendy Hoptail, who is determined to set things right. Will they be able to find him and get the eggs back in time? Find out on this week's Fairytales With Granny MacDuff.
4/3/2023
12:11
Little Tuck
Little Tuck is a busy young man. He's got friends, and school, and chores. Even his dreams are full of adventure. One night, when Tuck hasn't been able to study for his test the next day, something magical happens ... he goes on a journey across foreign lands and learns many things, all which will help him on his test. But will he remember anything from his night's travels? Find out on this week's Fairytales With Granny MacDuff!
