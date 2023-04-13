Failure To Launch Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This is a podcast about all the mistakes, failures, and explosions that made space exploration possible. More
Leisure
This is a podcast about all the mistakes, failures, and explosions that made space exploration possible.

  • The Rocket Scientist Gang War w. Tom O’Mahony
    As the Cultural Revolution threw China into chaos, no institution was immune, not even their highly-secretive rocket program. In this episode we talk to Tom O'Mahony, host of the 33rd County and Beneath The Skin podcasts, about how China's rocket scientists spent the late 60s brawling in the streets and assassinating each other over office politics. Check out our guest, Tom (@gotitatguineys) Host of 33rd County and Beneath The Skin Producer of What a Hell of a Way to Die and Lions Led By Donkeys Sources Making Breakthroughs in the Turbulent Decade, Chengzhi Li Thread of the Silkworm, Iris Chang China in Space, Brian Harvey
    6/5/2023
    1:15:49
  • The First Moon Race w. Andrew LePage
    The first Moon Race wasn't to land people. It wasn't even to land. In the late 1950s, the Soviets and Americans raced to see who could be the first to slam satellites into the Moon at Mach 10. In this episode, Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris interview space historian Andrew LePage on his work, his blog, and the probes that paved the way for Apollo. Go check out Drew's website! Also, a big thanks to Drew for coming on the show. Show Notes https://www.drewexmachina.com/2015/09/27/nasas-forgotten-lunar-program/ https://www.drewexmachina.com/2018/11/08/the-first-race-to-the-moon-getting-off-the-ground/ https://www.drewexmachina.com/2019/09/14/the-first-race-to-the-moon-reaching-our-neighbor/ https://www.drewexmachina.com/2019/10/04/luna-3-shedding-light-on-the-dark-side-of-the-moon/
    5/26/2023
    1:48:17
  • Part 2: Soyuz 1 & Vladimir Komarov
    Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris finish up their coverage of Soyuz 1 and Vladimir Komarov, the first man to die during a space mission. We also talk about the hundreds of dumb conspiracy theories that popped up around Soyuz 1, how they got started, and how they succeeded in replacing the truth. Sources Soyuz 1: The Death of Vladimir Komarov by Asif Siddiqi https://www.drewexmachina.com/2017/04/26/soyuz-1-tragedy/ https://www.russianspaceweb.com/soyuz1.html http://www.svengrahn.pp.se/histind/Soyuz1Land/Soyanaly.htm#Asif2 https://www.npr.org/sections/krulwich/2011/05/02/134735091/questions-questions-questions-more-on-a-cosmonauts-mysterious-death
    5/18/2023
    1:10:19
  • Part 1: Soyuz 1 & Vladimir Komarov
    The cosmonaut who cursed the Soviet Union as he burned alive. The friend who died to protect Yuri Gagarin. The lump of carbon in an open casket. There are a lot of stories out there about Vladimir Komarov and Soyuz 1, and most of them are lies. In this episode, Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris go over what really happened to the first man to die during a spaceflight. Show Notes: Soyuz 1: The Death of Vladimir Komarov by Asif Siddiqi http://www.svengrahn.pp.se/histind/Soyuz1Land/SoyAtti.htm https://www.russianspaceweb.com/soyuz1.html https://www.drewexmachina.com/2017/04/26/soyuz-1-tragedy/
    4/30/2023
    1:02:40
  • Space Hygiene
    This episode, Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris talk about the history of Space Hygiene and the worst space mission that everyone survived. Topics covered include: The Soviet and American test subjects who didn't bathe for science The Gemini 7 astronauts who stewed in their spacesuits for two weeks The Salyut cosmonauts who almost drowned using the first space shower Sources: Packing For Mars, Mary Roach https://historycollection.jsc.nasa.gov/JSCHistoryPortal/history/mission_trans/gemini7.htm
    4/13/2023
    45:02

About Failure To Launch

This is a podcast about all the mistakes, failures, and explosions that made space exploration possible.
