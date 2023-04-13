Failure To Launch Podcast

This is a podcast about all the mistakes, failures, and explosions that made space exploration possible. More
The Rocket Scientist Gang War w. Tom O’Mahony
As the Cultural Revolution threw China into chaos, no institution was immune, not even their highly-secretive rocket program. In this episode we talk to Tom O'Mahony, host of the 33rd County and Beneath The Skin podcasts, about how China's rocket scientists spent the late 60s brawling in the streets and assassinating each other over office politics.
Check out our guest, Tom (@gotitatguineys)
Host of 33rd County and Beneath The Skin
Producer of What a Hell of a Way to Die and Lions Led By Donkeys
Sources
Making Breakthroughs in the Turbulent Decade, Chengzhi Li
Thread of the Silkworm, Iris Chang
China in Space, Brian Harvey
6/5/2023
1:15:49
The First Moon Race w. Andrew LePage
The first Moon Race wasn't to land people. It wasn't even to land. In the late 1950s, the Soviets and Americans raced to see who could be the first to slam satellites into the Moon at Mach 10. In this episode, Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris interview space historian Andrew LePage on his work, his blog, and the probes that paved the way for Apollo.
Go check out Drew's website! Also, a big thanks to Drew for coming on the show.
Show Notes
https://www.drewexmachina.com/2015/09/27/nasas-forgotten-lunar-program/
https://www.drewexmachina.com/2018/11/08/the-first-race-to-the-moon-getting-off-the-ground/
https://www.drewexmachina.com/2019/09/14/the-first-race-to-the-moon-reaching-our-neighbor/
https://www.drewexmachina.com/2019/10/04/luna-3-shedding-light-on-the-dark-side-of-the-moon/
5/26/2023
1:48:17
Part 2: Soyuz 1 & Vladimir Komarov
Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris finish up their coverage of Soyuz 1 and Vladimir Komarov, the first man to die during a space mission. We also talk about the hundreds of dumb conspiracy theories that popped up around Soyuz 1, how they got started, and how they succeeded in replacing the truth.
Sources
Soyuz 1: The Death of Vladimir Komarov by Asif Siddiqi
https://www.drewexmachina.com/2017/04/26/soyuz-1-tragedy/
https://www.russianspaceweb.com/soyuz1.html
http://www.svengrahn.pp.se/histind/Soyuz1Land/Soyanaly.htm#Asif2
https://www.npr.org/sections/krulwich/2011/05/02/134735091/questions-questions-questions-more-on-a-cosmonauts-mysterious-death
5/18/2023
1:10:19
Part 1: Soyuz 1 & Vladimir Komarov
The cosmonaut who cursed the Soviet Union as he burned alive. The friend who died to protect Yuri Gagarin. The lump of carbon in an open casket. There are a lot of stories out there about Vladimir Komarov and Soyuz 1, and most of them are lies. In this episode, Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris go over what really happened to the first man to die during a spaceflight.
Show Notes:
Soyuz 1: The Death of Vladimir Komarov by Asif Siddiqi
http://www.svengrahn.pp.se/histind/Soyuz1Land/SoyAtti.htm
https://www.russianspaceweb.com/soyuz1.html
https://www.drewexmachina.com/2017/04/26/soyuz-1-tragedy/
4/30/2023
1:02:40
Space Hygiene
This episode, Quinn, Chris, and Other Chris talk about the history of Space Hygiene and the worst space mission that everyone survived. Topics covered include:
The Soviet and American test subjects who didn't bathe for science
The Gemini 7 astronauts who stewed in their spacesuits for two weeks
The Salyut cosmonauts who almost drowned using the first space shower
Sources:
Packing For Mars, Mary Roach
https://historycollection.jsc.nasa.gov/JSCHistoryPortal/history/mission_trans/gemini7.htm