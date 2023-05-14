CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan is America’s premier Sunday morning public affairs program. For nearly 70 years, Face the Nation has sought to h... More
Deal on Debt Ceiling Reached
This week on "Face the Nation," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries joins "Face the Nation" to discuss the tentative debt ceiling deal, plus Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith discusses the rise of AI.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/28/2023
45:50
Bonus: Fmr. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates
Bonus Pod alert! Last week, moderator Margaret Brennan went to Williamsburg, VA to interview former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates about America's role in the current state of international affairs amid domestic in-fighting and division. Listen to the full-length interview here.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/24/2023
46:04
Debt Ceiling Crossroads, and Cities Deal with Migrant Influx
The clock is ticking and the first ever default on America's debt may be days away as President Biden rushes home to make a deal. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan interviews Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer who are working to find a bipartisan compromise. PLUS - The impact of the migration crisis on America's cities. New York's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams and Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez say they are not getting any help from Washington. And a conversation with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates on American power and the cost of domestic dysfunction.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/21/2023
45:15
End of Title 42: What's Next for the Border?
An expected spike in illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border after the termination of the Title 42 pandemic-era migration control policy earlier this week did not materialize in the immediate aftermath of the policy change- and Face the Nation speaks with three elected officials from Texas who are on the frontlines of the crisis. Also: former SC Gov. and GOP Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, and Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/14/2023
45:26
Bonus Episode: Senator Sinema in Sedona
Bonus Pod! In a full-length interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan at the McCain Institute's Sedona Forum, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses the Biden administration's handling of Title 42 and the U.S.-Mexico Border, and addressed the lack of willingness in Congress to negotiate across the aisle again when asked about the standoff over the debt ceiling.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
