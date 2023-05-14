Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Face the Nation on the Radio in the App
Listen to Face the Nation on the Radio in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Face the Nation on the Radio

Face the Nation on the Radio

Podcast Face the Nation on the Radio
Podcast Face the Nation on the Radio

Face the Nation on the Radio

CBS News
add
CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan is America’s premier Sunday morning public affairs program. For nearly 70 years, Face the Nation has sought to h... More
NewsPoliticsTV & Film
CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan is America’s premier Sunday morning public affairs program. For nearly 70 years, Face the Nation has sought to h... More

Available Episodes

5 of 299
  • Deal on Debt Ceiling Reached
    This week on "Face the Nation," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries joins "Face the Nation" to discuss the tentative debt ceiling deal, plus Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith discusses the rise of AI.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/28/2023
    45:50
  • Bonus: Fmr. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates
    Bonus Pod alert! Last week, moderator Margaret Brennan went to Williamsburg, VA to interview former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates about America's role in the current state of international affairs amid domestic in-fighting and division. Listen to the full-length interview here.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/24/2023
    46:04
  • Debt Ceiling Crossroads, and Cities Deal with Migrant Influx
    The clock is ticking and the first ever default on America's debt may be days away as President Biden rushes home to make a deal. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan interviews Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer who are working to find a bipartisan compromise. PLUS - The impact of the migration crisis on America's cities. New York's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams and Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez say they are not getting any help from Washington. And a conversation with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates on American power and the cost of domestic dysfunction.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/21/2023
    45:15
  • End of Title 42: What's Next for the Border?
    An expected spike in illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border after the termination of the Title 42 pandemic-era migration control policy earlier this week did not materialize in the immediate aftermath of the policy change- and Face the Nation speaks with three elected officials from Texas who are on the frontlines of the crisis. Also: former SC Gov. and GOP Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, and Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/14/2023
    45:26
  • Bonus Episode: Senator Sinema in Sedona
    Bonus Pod! In a full-length interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan at the McCain Institute's Sedona Forum, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses the Biden administration's handling of Title 42 and the U.S.-Mexico Border, and addressed the lack of willingness in Congress to negotiate across the aisle again when asked about the standoff over the debt ceiling.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/9/2023
    41:04

More News podcasts

About Face the Nation on the Radio

CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan is America’s premier Sunday morning public affairs program. For nearly 70 years, Face the Nation has sought to help audiences understand how current events affect their lives. Today, that mission remains the same. Hear moderator Margaret Brennan’s illuminating and informative interviews with elected officials, policy experts and foreign leaders. Face the Nation airs Sundays at 10:30 AM, ET on the CBS Television Network and at 12 PM, ET on the CBS News Streaming Network.

Podcast website

Listen to Face the Nation on the Radio, The Morning News Express and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Face the Nation on the Radio

Face the Nation on the Radio

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Face the Nation on the Radio: Podcasts in Family