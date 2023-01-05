Formula 1's fastest stars slow down and open up, sharing untold stories and unrivalled insight. Tom Clarkson brings you revealing, feature-length interviews and... More
Valtteri Bottas: a new attitude at Alfa Romeo
Cooler, calmer and now rocking a new hairstyle, Valtteri Bottas seems a completely different man to the one that left Mercedes at the end of 2021. The 10-time Grand Prix winner still has a burning desire to reach the top step of the podium again, but his approach to Formula 1 has changed a lot since joining Alfa Romeo. He’s less sensitive to criticism, he doesn’t care what others think of him and he’s enjoying everything that makes him happy outside of the sport. Valtteri tells Tom Clarkson the inspiration behind his mullet, how he’s adapted to a team not fighting at the front and why he’s got no plans to leave F1 anytime soon. Plus, the Finn explains why he thinks Lewis Hamilton is still the fastest driver on the grid.
5/2/2023
41:04
5/1/2023
1:18
Dan Fallows: directing Aston’s rise
In 2023, Aston Martin took a leap to the front of Formula 1. They went from midfield battlers to podium finishers, ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari. How? As the engineer who led the creation of the team's car, Technical Director Dan Fallows, is one of many possible answers to that question. Dan began his F1 career in 2002, as an aerodynamic engineer for Jaguar. Four years later, he joined Red Bull – where he learnt from one of the sport’s greatest car designers in the form of Adrian Newey and played a part in the team’s most successful period. His first two seasons at Aston Martin were difficult, but it seems to be third time lucky for Dan and the team. He tells Tom Clarkson why the 2023 car is far superior to its predecessor and how the talent of the team’s workforce surpassed his expectations. He explains where his passion for aerodynamics comes from, how playing guitar keeps him occupied outside of F1, and why Fernando Alonso has had such a big impact on the team.
4/26/2023
59:19
4/21/2023
2:58
Yuki Tsunoda: fitter, faster, fired up
Japan has had plenty of Formula 1 heroes to worship over the years. But does Yuki Tsunoda have what it takes to become the country’s first World Champion? If he can drive as fast as he reached F1 then he’s in with a chance. The 22-year-old went from Japanese F4 to his drive at Alpha Tauri in the space of just three years. Since his points-scoring debut in 2021, Yuki has certainly caught the eye of many. But 2023 is a huge year. With Pierre Gasly leaving for Alpine, Tsunoda is now the team leader. How he performs this season will have a huge impact on his future in the sport. Is he ready for the challenge? Yuki tells Tom Clarkson what he's learned from his idol Fernando Alonso, why Daniel Ricciardo’s old trainer has made him fitter than ever before, and how he’s trying to be calmer on team radio. Plus, Yuki reveals why he loves being famous.
