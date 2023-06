When The ”Nice Guy” Has You Bringing on An Actually Nice Guy (The Speech Prof)

It's finally happened. A man has entered the chat. On this week's episode we are chatting with the man, the myth, the ACTUAL nice guy The Speech Prof. This episode has everything - 6'5 short kings, hot wife email apologies, toxic dating coaches, saying "bye bye" to "nice guy" besties, and tips for being a nice guy and not a "nice guy".