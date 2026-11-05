On today’s show, we have Peter Rahal in the studio. Peter is the founder and CEO of David Protein, the protein company that has become one of the buzziest and fastest-growing brands in food. Peter previously cofounded RXBAR, famously building the brand around its radically simple packaging and ingredient list before selling the company to Kellogg’s for $600 million. In 2024, he came back to the category with David, with a value proposition built around protein. Today we talk about what Peter learned from building and selling RXBAR and what inspired him to get into the category again. We get into his obsession with product and nutrition, his very distinctive approach to marketing, and what Peter thinks of GLP-1s. What does David’s explosive growth tell us about where the American diet is heading next? We talk about all of this as well as Peter’s exceptional track record and so much more.

But first, Elly and Matt talk about their big plans for this very new show. They also give their thoughts on a couple products in the market, Wild Monkey and Riff.

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