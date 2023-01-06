Extratime, the Official Podcast of Major League Soccer (MLS), is the premier soccer podcast covering the beautiful game in North America. Every Monday and Thurs... More
LIONEL MESSI SAYS HE'S COMING TO INTER MIAMI, MLS!
The show title says it all! ALL CAPS NEEDED. The Messi-to-Miami/MLS deal isn't done (yet) and there are details to be worked out, but that won't stop Andrew, David and Calen from reflecting on a surreal day in soccer!
6/8/2023
36:45
LAFC's Crushing CCL Final Loss + Full Matchday 17 Breakdown
CCL heartbreak again! David Gass sits down with Matt Doyle and Kaylyn Kyle to breakdown what went wrong for LAFC over the two legs and how the loss impacts this group's legacy. The trio then shifts back to the league to review everything that went down on Matchday 17 including Emanuel Reynoso's long-awaited return and whether it's panic time for NYCFC. We finish off with a Canadian Championship preview and a USMNT U20 breakdown to complete another great show! 4:01 - CCL Heartbreak! What went wrong for LAFC 14:12 - How does this loss affect LAFC’s legacy? 25:48 - LAFC rest of season outlook 29:00 - Our must-have players for the All-Star team 39:09 - Best Things We Saw on Matchday 17 47:46 - One-Touch Takes on every MD17 Match 1:04:22 - So much soccer midweek! 1:05:29 - Canadian Championship Preview 1:14:46 - USMNT u20s knocked out of U20 World Cup
6/5/2023
1:21:45
LAFC go full MLS in CCL! We cast our votes for the All-Star team + Full Matchday 16 Breakdown
It's another double matchweek so that means more squad rotation! Tom Bogert is joined by Sacha Kljestan and Calen Carr to take you through a crazy week of MLS news and action. First, the trio dig into everything from Wednesday night including the crazy 3-3 draw in Atlanta and an unexpected Galaxy comeback. Then, the guys break down the first leg of the CCL Final and discuss LAFC's chances in the second leg. Add in some USMNT roster discussion, our must-have players for the All-Star Game, and 7-a-side mailbag question, and you've got a packed show we hope you'll enjoy! 3:06 - Best things we saw on Matchday 16 13:22 - Where we rank Lucho Acosta in the MVP race 17:47 - Are Philly Supporters’ Shield contenders? 20:47 - Summer transfer notes and rumors 29:07 - Chris Klein out, LA Galaxy respond 38:27 - One-Touch Takes on every MD16 match 53:55 - LAFC survive the first leg of the CCL Final 1:03:00 - Our must-have players for the All-Star Game 1:13:59 - USMNT Nations League roster breakdown 1:19:57 Mailbag
6/1/2023
1:27:30
Bombshell in Toronto ... then a win?!? Will LAFC make CCL history? Full Matchday 15 Breakdown!
After a break for Memorial Day, the crew is back to dig into Matchday 15, including a much-needed win in Toronto following a bombshell reporting in The Athletic and another loss in LA that had Galaxy fans venting their frustrations. Andrew, David and Calen also hit Nashville SC and their as-yet-determined ceiling and rapid fire through every single other result. Plus, Charlie Boehm on the CCL final, Club Leon and what's at stake for LAFC! 4:34 - USMNT Shakeup 10:19 - Best Things we saw from Matchday 15 21:51 - Are things fixed in Toronto? 39:05 - Any relief in sight for the Galaxy? 48:07 - Hany Mukhtar is ridiculous, Nashville are rolling 54:45 - One-Touch Takes 59:01 - CCL Preview w/ Charles Boehm 1:27:18 - Mailbag
5/30/2023
1:31:44
PAYASO! Puig, Chiellini keep El Trafico petty + Sounders slump & more from Matchday 15
El Trafico always delivers, this time with all-time petty moments between Riqui Puig and the 3252 and Giorgio Chiellini and Puig. The guys delight in the turn of events and break down everything USOC then turn their attention to Matchday 15 and ... Peoria, Illinois. 5:00 - We love everything about Riqui Puig v Giorgio Chiellini 23:00 - Have Houston hit a ceiling? 29:27 - Did Nashville miss an opportunity? 35:25 - Are Cincy now the Open Cup favorite? 39:26 - How the Red Bulls have changed under Troy Lesesne 43:13 - Are the Sounders in trouble? 48:11 - Chaos continues in Toronto 1:05:18 - Giakoumakis on fire, Atlanta takes on Orlando 1; 15:26 - Our Matchday 15 matches to watch 1:22:56 - Mailbag
