LAFC go full MLS in CCL! We cast our votes for the All-Star team + Full Matchday 16 Breakdown

It's another double matchweek so that means more squad rotation! Tom Bogert is joined by Sacha Kljestan and Calen Carr to take you through a crazy week of MLS news and action. First, the trio dig into everything from Wednesday night including the crazy 3-3 draw in Atlanta and an unexpected Galaxy comeback. Then, the guys break down the first leg of the CCL Final and discuss LAFC's chances in the second leg. Add in some USMNT roster discussion, our must-have players for the All-Star Game, and 7-a-side mailbag question, and you've got a packed show we hope you'll enjoy! 3:06 - Best things we saw on Matchday 16 13:22 - Where we rank Lucho Acosta in the MVP race 17:47 - Are Philly Supporters’ Shield contenders? 20:47 - Summer transfer notes and rumors 29:07 - Chris Klein out, LA Galaxy respond 38:27 - One-Touch Takes on every MD16 match 53:55 - LAFC survive the first leg of the CCL Final 1:03:00 - Our must-have players for the All-Star Game 1:13:59 - USMNT Nations League roster breakdown 1:19:57 Mailbag