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303 episodes
- If you want to listen to the full episode (XYBM 166) from this clip, search for the title: "Ep. 166: The Expectations Keeping Black Men From Being Themselves with Cito Blanko" — it was released on September 28, 2026.
In XYBM 166, we sit down with Cito Blanko, musician, poet, and educator, for a return visit that goes deeper than the first. Fresh off tour, Cito gets real about what it means to actually feel your feelings instead of just surviving through them, the version of yourself that broke the inner child’s crayons just to make it through the world, and why being wack again, starting over and sitting through the awkward middle, might be one of the hardest things you can do.
He also opens up about depression, losing friends to suicide, and how boxing taught him to breathe between punches. He talks about a relationship built on a deep friendship, and having a partner who advocates for him when he starts talking to himself in ways he never should.
This is for any Black man who has learned how to push through everything without ever really feeling it, and anyone trying to understand whether the version of you that helped you survive is still serving you today.
Tune in on all podcast streaming platforms, including YouTube.
Leave a 5-star review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ if you found value in this episode or a previous episode!
BOOK US FOR SPEAKING + BRAND DEALS:
————————————
Explore our diverse collaboration opportunities as the leading and fastest-growing Black men's mental health platform on social media. Let's create something dope for your brand/company.
Take the first step by filling out the form on our website: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/speaking-brand-deals
SAFE HAVEN:
————————————
Safe Haven is a holistic healing platform built for Black men by Black men. In Safe Haven, you will be connected with a Black mental health professional, so you can finally heal from the things you find it difficult to talk about AND you will receive support from like-minded Black men that are all on their healing journey, so you don’t have to heal alone.
Join Safe Haven Now: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
SUPPORT THE PLATFORM:
————————————
Safe Haven: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
Monthly Donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa5o0fhw1q3guYaEE
Merchandise: https://shop.expressyourselfblackman.com
FOLLOW US:
————————————
TikTok: @expressyourselfblackman (https://www.tiktok.com/@expressyourselfblackman) Instagram:
Host: @expressyourselfblackman
(https://www.instagram.com/expressyourselfblackman)
Guest: @citoblanko (https://www.instagram.com/citoblanko)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ExpressYourselfBlackMan
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expressyourselfblackman
- If you want to listen to the full episode (XYBM 166) from this clip, search for the title: "Ep. 166: The Expectations Keeping Black Men From Being Themselves with Cito Blanko" — it was released on September 28, 2026.
In XYBM 166, we sit down with Cito Blanko, musician, poet, and educator, for a return visit that goes deeper than the first. Fresh off tour, Cito gets real about what it means to actually feel your feelings instead of just surviving through them, the version of yourself that broke the inner child’s crayons just to make it through the world, and why being wack again, starting over and sitting through the awkward middle, might be one of the hardest things you can do.
He also opens up about depression, losing friends to suicide, and how boxing taught him to breathe between punches. He talks about a relationship built on a deep friendship, and having a partner who advocates for him when he starts talking to himself in ways he never should.
This is for any Black man who has learned how to push through everything without ever really feeling it, and anyone trying to understand whether the version of you that helped you survive is still serving you today.
Tune in on all podcast streaming platforms, including YouTube.
Leave a 5-star review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ if you found value in this episode or a previous episode!
BOOK US FOR SPEAKING + BRAND DEALS:
————————————
Explore our diverse collaboration opportunities as the leading and fastest-growing Black men's mental health platform on social media. Let's create something dope for your brand/company.
Take the first step by filling out the form on our website: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/speaking-brand-deals
SAFE HAVEN:
————————————
Safe Haven is a holistic healing platform built for Black men by Black men. In Safe Haven, you will be connected with a Black mental health professional, so you can finally heal from the things you find it difficult to talk about AND you will receive support from like-minded Black men that are all on their healing journey, so you don’t have to heal alone.
Join Safe Haven Now: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
SUPPORT THE PLATFORM:
————————————
Safe Haven: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
Monthly Donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa5o0fhw1q3guYaEE
Merchandise: https://shop.expressyourselfblackman.com
FOLLOW US:
————————————
TikTok: @expressyourselfblackman (https://www.tiktok.com/@expressyourselfblackman) Instagram:
Host: @expressyourselfblackman
(https://www.instagram.com/expressyourselfblackman)
Guest: @citoblanko (https://www.instagram.com/citoblanko)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ExpressYourselfBlackMan
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expressyourselfblackman
Ep. 166: The Expectations Keeping Black Men From Being Themselves with Cito Blanko09/28/2026 | 1h 44 mins.In XYBM 166, we sit down with Cito Blanko, musician, poet, and educator, for a return visit that goes deeper than the first. Fresh off tour, Cito gets real about what it means to actually feel your feelings instead of just surviving through them, the version of yourself that broke the inner child’s crayons just to make it through the world, and why being wack again, starting over and sitting through the awkward middle, might be one of the hardest things you can do.
He also opens up about depression, losing friends to suicide, and how boxing taught him to breathe between punches. He talks about a relationship built on a deep friendship, and having a partner who advocates for him when he starts talking to himself in ways he never should.
This is for any Black man who has learned how to push through everything without ever really feeling it, and anyone trying to understand whether the version of you that helped you survive is still serving you today.
Tune in on all podcast streaming platforms, including YouTube.
Leave a 5-star review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ if you found value in this episode or a previous episode!
BOOK US FOR SPEAKING + BRAND DEALS:
————————————
Explore our diverse collaboration opportunities as the leading and fastest-growing Black men's mental health platform on social media. Let's create something dope for your brand/company.
Take the first step by filling out the form on our website: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/speaking-brand-deals
SAFE HAVEN:
————————————
Safe Haven is a holistic healing platform built for Black men by Black men. In Safe Haven, you will be connected with a Black mental health professional, so you can finally heal from the things you find it difficult to talk about AND you will receive support from like-minded Black men that are all on their healing journey, so you don’t have to heal alone.
Join Safe Haven Now: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
SUPPORT THE PLATFORM:
————————————
Safe Haven: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
Monthly Donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa5o0fhw1q3guYaEE
Merchandise: https://shop.expressyourselfblackman.com
FOLLOW US:
————————————
TikTok: @expressyourselfblackman (https://www.tiktok.com/@expressyourselfblackman) Instagram:
Host: @expressyourselfblackman
(https://www.instagram.com/expressyourselfblackman)
Guest: @citoblanko (https://www.instagram.com/citoblanko)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ExpressYourselfBlackMan
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expressyourselfblackman
- In XYBM 165, we sit down with Tahoe, host and storyteller, for an intensely honest conversation about grief, fatherhood, emotional intimacy, and the ways our own childhood experiences can shape how we love and connect with the people closest to us. Just days after the murder of someone he considered family, Tahoe opens up about the guilt of wondering whether he could have done more, his own history of street life, and the painful realization that sometimes we can only make the best decisions we can with the information and resources we have at the time.
This is a must-watch for men struggling with grief, fatherhood, relationships, or the weight of feeling like they should have done more. It’s a powerful reminder that accountability and self-forgiveness can exist at the same time—and that becoming a better man often starts with having the courage to understand your wounds, communicate what you need, and give yourself grace along the way.
Tune in on all podcast streaming platforms, including YouTube.
Leave a 5-star review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ if you found value in this episode or a previous episode!
BOOK US FOR SPEAKING + BRAND DEALS:
————————————
Explore our diverse collaboration opportunities as the leading and fastest-growing Black men's mental health platform on social media. Let's create something dope for your brand/company.
Take the first step by filling out the form on our website: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/speaking-brand-deals
SAFE HAVEN:
————————————
Safe Haven is a holistic healing platform built for Black men by Black men. In Safe Haven, you will be connected with a Black mental health professional, so you can finally heal from the things you find it difficult to talk about AND you will receive support from like-minded Black men that are all on their healing journey, so you don’t have to heal alone.
Join Safe Haven Now: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
SUPPORT THE PLATFORM:
————————————
Safe Haven: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
Monthly Donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa5o0fhw1q3guYaEE
Merchandise: https://shop.expressyourselfblackman.com
FOLLOW US:
————————————
TikTok: @expressyourselfblackman (https://www.tiktok.com/@expressyourselfblackman) Instagram:
Host: @expressyourselfblackman
(https://www.instagram.com/expressyourselfblackman)
Guest: @tahoe_tv (https://www.instagram.com/tahoe_tv)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ExpressYourselfBlackMan
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expressyourselfblackman
- In XYBM 164, we sit down with Norense Odiase, former pro basketball player, corporate account executive, and viral storyteller — for a deeply candid conversation about navigating grief, identity, and the pursuit of peace beyond performance. Norris breaks down his path through the NBA G-League and Amazon, unpacks the hidden weight of sudden loss and childhood trauma, and explores the five core questions every man must answer to know who he truly is. He also opens up about the emptiness that comes with reaching the top of your career, the difference between empathy and compassion, and how an NYU cinematography course helped him turn raw, unscripted vulnerability into a movement.
This is a must-watch for anyone who has achieved everything they thought they wanted only to still feel empty inside — and for anyone ready to step out of survival mode, redefine success, and find purpose beyond the noise.
BOOK US FOR SPEAKING + BRAND DEALS:
————————————
Explore our diverse collaboration opportunities as the leading and fastest-growing Black men's mental health platform on social media. Let's create something dope for your brand/company.
Take the first step by filling out the form on our website: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/speaking-brand-deals
SAFE HAVEN:
————————————
Safe Haven is a holistic healing platform built for Black men by Black men. In Safe Haven, you will be connected with a Black mental health professional, so you can finally heal from the things you find it difficult to talk about AND you will receive support from like-minded Black men that are all on their healing journey, so you don’t have to heal alone.
Join Safe Haven Now: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
SUPPORT THE PLATFORM:
————————————
Safe Haven: https://www.expressyourselfblackman.com/safe-haven
Monthly Donation: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa5o0fhw1q3guYaEE
Merchandise: https://shop.expressyourselfblackman.com
FOLLOW US:
————————————
TikTok: @expressyourselfblackman (https://www.tiktok.com/@expressyourselfblackman) Instagram:
Host: @expressyourselfblackman
(https://www.instagram.com/expressyourselfblackman)
Guest: @kingno_ (https://www.instagram.com/kingno_)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ExpressYourselfBlackMan
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expressyourselfblackman
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About Express Yourself Black Man
Express Yourself Black Man (XYBM) is the largest mental health and holistic healing platform created by Black men, for Black men with over 200K followers across all social media platforms. We empower Black men with the tools, resources and mental health education necessary for growth, healing and long-lasting success. Dive into our podcast where we have 90+ episodes available to help you. Whether it's the rollercoaster of a break-up or divorce, the intricacies of relationships, the joys and challenges of fatherhood, or the delicate dance of co-parenting, we've got you covered. We also tackle heavy topics like grief, depression, therapy, and entrepreneurship, making sure each episode leaves you with a page full of notes and insight. And we're not just talking – we're connecting you with industry-leading professionals who share on actionable strategies. XYBM is more than a podcast; it's your entryway to a better, more empowered life. Join us as we explore trauma, share personal experiences, and unravel the valuable lessons we've learned from therapy. Think of each episode as an in-depth exploration, a commitment to reclaiming those 2.8 years on average that studies say we lose to heavy stress. Ready to make a change? Press play on any episode that resonates and let us help you.Podcast website
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