Are you failing properly with Mo Lou
In this episode, I talk with Mo Lou, who is a podcaster and Mental Health Professional about my healing, dating + relationships, the importance of taking an L, my relationship with failure and so much more.Listen as we break down what it took for me to get to where I am today and how I plan on growing into who I envision myself being in this powerful episode.
12/17/2021
1:06:03
Prostate Cancer: Black man, go to the doctor with Mical
In this episode, I talk with Mical, who is a Prostate Cancer Survivor and Advocate about Prostate Cancer, the importance of going to the doctor and secrecy in Black families.Listen as we break down myths about prostate cancer and doctor visits in this dope episode.
12/10/2021
30:11
How to deal with Seasonal Depression with Phonz
In this episode, I talk with Alphonso Nathan also known as Phonz the Therapist, who is a licensed Black male therapist, speaker, author and Mental Health advocate. We speak about Seasonal Depression also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, different ways we can deal with it healthily and the importance of being mindful with our energy.Listen as we break down Seasonal Depression + energy in in this insightful episode.
12/3/2021
30:18
How to deal with Black death with Soul Cole
In this episode, I talk with Soul Cole, who is a mental health advocate, Certified Breath Coach, and NFL legend about how we can deal with Black death healthily after the tragic passing of Young Dolph. We speak on how meditation and breathwork can be helpful in helping us to process the trauma we encounter as Black men and the importance of being open to new practices.Listen as we break down how to get started with meditation in this powerful episode.R.I.P Young Dolph.
11/26/2021
53:11
Black men need to express themselves with Brandon + Shay
In this episode, I talk with Brandon and Shay, from the Inside the Room podcast about how I started Express Yourself Black Man, being depressed + having suicidal ideations at 19, anxiety, the Hurting To Healing ebook and so much more.Listen as I break down what has led to the Express Yourself Black Man movement + platform on this Inside the Room exclusive.
Studies show on average men lose 2.8 years of their life when under heavy stress. This podcast is my way of gaining those 2.8 years back. Listen as I speak on my trauma, experiences, and lessons learned from therapy in this in-depth look at life as a Black man.