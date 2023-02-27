Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Exit 209 with Storme Warren
  • Cole Swindell - You Should Be Here
    Cole Swindell chats about growing up in Georgia, his relationship with his dad, his friendship with Luke Bryan, and more.  
    4/24/2023
    1:08:29
  • Lainey Wilson - It All Starts With A Mentor
    Lainey Wilson chats about small town living in Louisiana, her early camper days, and how she's handling success now.
    4/10/2023
    1:08:51
  • Walker Hayes - Leap Of Faith
    Walker Hayes joins Storme Warren to chat about his childhood, his high school sweetheart and now wife Laney, and his Faith.
    3/27/2023
    1:50:30
  • Tim McGraw - Not A Moment Too Soon
    Tim McGraw talks about his early days, Small town living in Louisiana, and being competitive in different aspects of life
    3/13/2023
    59:38
  • Kelsea Ballerini: East Tennessee To Nashville
    Kelsea Ballerini chats with Storme Warren about growing up in East Tennessee, Parents Divorce, and being a woman in Country Music.
    2/27/2023
    1:08:48

SiriusXM's Storme Warren dives into the very beginnings of country music's biggest stars. From the key moment they took the famous "Exit 209" off I-40 into the heart of Nashville's legendary honky-tonks...to having their first bonafide hit record. Find out where today's country music hitmakers first lived, their not so glitzy first jobs in town, how many times they were told “no,” and most importantly – the incredible stories of how they powered through it all.
