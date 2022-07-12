Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to In Session: Leading the Judiciary in the App
Listen to In Session: Leading the Judiciary in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
In Session: Leading the Judiciary

In Session: Leading the Judiciary

Podcast In Session: Leading the Judiciary
Podcast In Session: Leading the Judiciary

In Session: Leading the Judiciary

FJC
add
In Session: Leading the Judiciary is an audio podcast designed to bring cutting-edge thinking about public- and private-sector leadership to the attention of ... More
Government
In Session: Leading the Judiciary is an audio podcast designed to bring cutting-edge thinking about public- and private-sector leadership to the attention of ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • Episode 33: Leading Outcomes, Others & Ourselves in Remote or Hybrid Workplaces
    6/7/2023
    29:48
  • Episode 32: What Matters About Generations
    4/5/2023
    32:38
  • Episode 31: Finding Your Inner Warrior and Leading Courageously
    2/1/2023
    32:07
  • Episode 30: How Recognizing Bias, Headwinds, and Tailwinds Lifts Everyone in an Organization (Including You)
    12/7/2022
    24:29
  • Episode 29: Growing from Goodish to Great: How the Best Leaders Continue to Grow
    10/11/2022
    28:51

More Government podcasts

About In Session: Leading the Judiciary

In Session: Leading the Judiciary is an audio podcast designed to bring cutting-edge thinking about public- and private-sector leadership to the attention of judiciary executives. Each episode includes a conversation with one or more thought leaders whose research and expertise are relevant to the work of executives in the federal courts.
Podcast website

Listen to In Session: Leading the Judiciary, The Power Test and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

In Session: Leading the Judiciary

In Session: Leading the Judiciary

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

In Session: Leading the Judiciary: Podcasts in Family