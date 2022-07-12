In Session: Leading the Judiciary In Session: Leading the Judiciary
FJC
Available Episodes
5 of 36
Episode 33: Leading Outcomes, Others & Ourselves in Remote or Hybrid Workplaces
Episode 32: What Matters About Generations
Episode 31: Finding Your Inner Warrior and Leading Courageously
Episode 30: How Recognizing Bias, Headwinds, and Tailwinds Lifts Everyone in an Organization (Including You)
Episode 29: Growing from Goodish to Great: How the Best Leaders Continue to Grow
About In Session: Leading the Judiciary
In Session: Leading the Judiciary is an audio podcast designed to bring
cutting-edge thinking about public- and private-sector leadership to the
attention of judiciary executives. Each episode includes a conversation
with one or more thought leaders whose research and expertise are
relevant to the work of executives in the federal courts.
