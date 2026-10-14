What if the biggest stories in American history weren't ancient history at all?

Hosted by creator and political storyteller Amanda Nelson (Amanda's Mild Takes), Executive Dysfunction is a narrative podcast exploring the most fascinating chapters of American political history and why they still matter today. From disputed elections and political corruption to constitutional crises, government overreach, and unexpected heroes, each 30-minute episode blends investigative journalism, archival research, and cinematic storytelling to reveal how yesterday's dysfunction continues to shape today's headlines.