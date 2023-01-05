Welcome to the Everything Rodeo! Where we separate champions from the rest of the crowd. We'll take you down the trail of someone's life, long hauls to a rodeo,... More
ER EP.15 - Cody Ohl
In this episode, we travel on down to the Gold Buckle Arena in Hico, Texas, with 6x World Champ Tie Down Roper, Cody Ohl.If the term G.O.A.T describes one person to the fullest of its definition, it’s Cody Ohl. He has been at the top of his class, qualifying for 20 Wrangler NFRs, and has won 55 go-rounds in Las Vegas. He set the arena record at the Thomas & Mack with a 6.5-second run in 2003. The record has since been matched but has never been broken.From gold buckles to being the second richest cowboy to Trevor Brazile, Cody has seen the top of the mountain, being named one of the most iconic calf ropers of all time. Since his retirement, Cody has been through some of the hardest struggles of his life. He suffered a terrible injury that forced him to fight for his sanity. Through months of rehab and constant care, he gradually regained his strength and skills. He worked tirelessly every day, pushing himself to the limit, determined to become the greatest once again only through God.He gives all the glory to God for allowing him to step off again to tie calfs for the benefit of other cowboys and folks in need.Watch the Video Here:https://youtu.be/C7K8uZzV7pI
5/1/2023
1:49:09
ER EP.14 - Horse Trainer Chance Kelley
In this episode, we sit down with horse trainer, colt breaker and cowboy, Chance Kelley. We talk about his journey becoming a cowboy and some exciting things to come in the future, such as trainings and clinics across the United States. Chance started from the very bottom like a lot of us. And worked his way up until he established his name in the horse industry. Discouraging people only fueled his passion; which has become an unstoppable fire. WATCHE THE YOUTUBE VIDEO HERE:https://youtu.be/UVvBUCal7wg
4/10/2023
52:47
ER EP.13 - Fighting Bulls & Fighting Crime with Logan Roddy
In this episode we sit down with, Logan Roddy, an ex bullfighter and police officer. Logan also puts on the Hookin Sky High bullfights in Huntsville, Arkansas! He talks about running his successful business, bullfighting, his event and what it’s like to be in the police force. Make sure to get your tickets so you don’t miss out seeing his event this year!! The event is going to be held Saturday October 7th, 2023 at the Sky High arena in Huntsville, AR. More info will be posted closer to the event.https://www.facebook.com/hookinskyhigh?mibextid=LQQJ4d
4/3/2023
41:11
ER EP. 12 - Carlink Ranch - The Struggle of Maintaining your own Heritage
The Carlink ranch was established in 1884. Since the purchase of the ranch 6 generations ago, Mother Nature has run her course on this rural ranch in southern Arizona. Native high protein grasses used to fill the valley until the encroachment of mesquite trees forcing native grasses and water sources to a minimum. Environmentalist trying to influence the change of the valley is one of the many issues the ranch is constantly defending. Wildlife depend on Ranchers just like the ranchers depend on wildlife. Andy works closely with the Arizona desert bighorn sheep society and the Arizona game and fish to help the wildlife population and ecosystems. Waterholes have been installed on his ranch to increase and source water for all wildlife on the ranch. This family goes through the same struggles in real life that Yellowstone's storyline depicts. We were luck enough to sit down and hear the history of the ranch and bring to light some of the things ranchers and farmers face everyday.
3/26/2023
1:09:34
ER EP.11 - Bull Kings with Rebecca VanLandingham
This week we sat down with bull kings team lead, Rebecca VanLandingham. We talk about her roll in Bull Kings and how the company gives back to injured bull riders and bull fighters. Watch this episode on our YouTube! https://youtu.be/AGNk1-oZCjoIf you want to support an amazing company visit their website: Bull Kings Clothing | Western Apparel | Accessorieshttps://bullkings.com/ Instagram:https://instagram.com/bull.kings?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/bullkingsusa?mibextid=LQQJ4dThanks for checking in, sticking around, and listening to another episode!
