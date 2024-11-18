About Everything Music

Join Rick Beato, renowned music producer, educator, and YouTube sensation, as he dives into the art of music in ways you've never heard before. On this podcast, Rick explores what makes great songs stand out, breaks down iconic tracks, and discusses the secrets of music production, songwriting, and theory. From interviews with industry legends to deep-dive analyses of chart-topping hits, this podcast is your backstage pass to understanding the magic behind the music. Whether you're a seasoned musician or simply a passionate listener, Rick’s insight and expertise will guide you through the stories, techniques, and sounds that shape the music we love.