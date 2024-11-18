Powered by RND
Rick Beato
Rick Beato
MusicMusic InterviewsMusicMusic CommentaryEducation

  • Stephan Jenkins on Third Eye Blind's 'Semi-Charmed Life'
    52:17
  • Alan Parsons - From The Dark Side of the Moon to The Alan Parsons Project
    47:41
  • The Keith Urban Interview (Country music star and guitar shredder)
    40:23
  • Tony Levin- The Iconic Bass Sounds Of Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, Paul Simon and more
    1:19:03
  • Jerry Cantrell: Creating the Iconic Sound of Alice In Chains
    56:09

About Everything Music

Join Rick Beato, renowned music producer, educator, and YouTube sensation, as he dives into the art of music in ways you've never heard before. On this podcast, Rick explores what makes great songs stand out, breaks down iconic tracks, and discusses the secrets of music production, songwriting, and theory. From interviews with industry legends to deep-dive analyses of chart-topping hits, this podcast is your backstage pass to understanding the magic behind the music. Whether you're a seasoned musician or simply a passionate listener, Rick’s insight and expertise will guide you through the stories, techniques, and sounds that shape the music we love.
