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57 episodes
- Rent came a-callin' and Beth and Sarah had no choice but to revive the pod for a special episode with their favorite guest, Zeke Nicholson (Wonder Man and a million other things).
They discuss every single moment of the star-studded, wild, wonderful, multi-generational anniversary concert put on by Broadway Cares. The surprise kiss between Mimi and Roger! The multiverse of Marks! Every crazy thing Ricki Lake said! And, of course, Nanette Himmelfarb, iconic ass bitch.
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Instagram: @EverythingIsRent
Email: EverythingIsRentPod@gmail.com
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts
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- The fans have spoken, and Beth and Sarah have answered several months later. The incredibly funny Lisa Gilroy (Fairview on Comedy Central, size 8 feet) joins Sarah and Beth to talk about Lin Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical, Tick, Tick... Boom! Despite being obsessed with the musical OLIVER! as a kid, Lisa is NOT a musical theater fan and once had a very traumatic experience auditioning for a musical at her high school. Lisa describes watching TTB without any prior Jonathan Larson knowledge and being shocked to find out he died. Sarah beats Beth fair and square in a trivia game (trigger warning/spoiler alert: Beth incorrectly says that Sondheim wrote Falsettos. Don't freak out.).
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SHOW INFORMATION
Instagram: @EverythingIsRent
Twitter: @Everything_Rent
Email: EverythingIsRentPod@gmail.com
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts
Subscribe: Spotify
- Sarah and Beth measure (approximately) a year since their last episode with Lauren Ashley Smith and Mariah Smith (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Smith Sisters Live), who have both seen Rent upwards of 50 TIMES. They recap highlights from New York Theater Workshop's 25th Anniversary RENT Retrospective and prepare for a new investigative podcast to uncover why Jesse L. Martin wasn't part of it! Lauren and Mariah tell the story of their uncle (Jacques C. Smith) replacing Taye Diggs as Benny on Broadway and explain what supplies you need to camp out for theater tickets. Tune in for the Rent talk, stay for the National Forensics League digression.
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SHOW INFORMATION
Instagram: @EverythingIsRent
Twitter: @Everything_Rent
Email: EverythingIsRentPod@gmail.com
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts|
Subscribe: Spotify
- Grab some WINE AND BEER (but only if you already have it at home), watch the Rent 2008 Broadway live recording on Youtube, and then listen to Sarah and Beth break it down with their hilarious friend and fellow Rent-lover, Caitlin Bitzegaio (We Stan Together). They discuss the newfound resonance of the musical, the applause problem plaguing New York theater and, guess what, it's the return of mid-2000s improv talk! Plus lots of talk about Head of the Class, The Good Fight, and Grey's Anatomy -- you'll never guess who's still alive and who's dead!
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SHOW INFORMATION
Instagram: @EverythingIsRent
Twitter: @Everything_Rent
Email: EverythingIsRentPod@gmail.com
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts
Subscribe: Spotify
Bonus Episode: Listener Message Round-Up + Rent 20th Anniversary Tour with Matt Mayer12/25/2019 | 1h 37 mins.Turn on your podcast player! Beth and Sarah have been in space for 6 months, but now they’re BACK with a special holiday episode featuring the hilarious and talented sensitive poet Matt Mayer (Monstro, Earth To Ned on Disney+). Listen to some vague memories of the 20th Anniversary Rent tour, which they saw on July 10th and play along by coming up with your own pun lyrics/song titles for an imaginary production of Rent set under the sea. Learn what it takes to become a wife of a podcast and get some inside info about who (or what???) Lin Manuel Miranda's wife is. Matt reveals which character is the "Rosetta Stone" of Rent, and Sarah and Beth visit some emails and DMs that have come in since their last episode in June. All of this brought to you by CBS All Access and NOT AMDA.
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SHOW INFORMATION
Instagram: @EverythingIsRent
Twitter: @Everything_Rent
Email: EverythingIsRentPod@gmail.com
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts
Subscribe: Spotify
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About Everything Is Rent
Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical Rent premiered on Broadway in 1996. Over the years, musical theater fans all over the world have become Rent-heads, Rent-haters, and Rent-indifferent-istas. Comedians (and die-hard Rent fans) Beth Appel and Sarah Claspell shoot without a script as they dedicate each episode to a song (or really anything else!) from the world of Rent, bringing on fellow comedians and musical theater nerds to talk about what they love, hate, and are baffled by in this divisive musical. Viva La Vie Boheme!Podcast website
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