Everyday Wellness Podcast – Episode 265 – Love From the Inside Out: The Key to Living a Fulfilling Life with Robert Mack I have the honor of connecting with Robert Mack today! He is an Ivy-League-educated Positive Psychology Expert, Celebrity Happiness Coach, Executive Coach, and Published Author. He recently released the book Love from the Inside Out: Lessons and Inspiration for Loving Yourself, Your Life, and Each Other. We dive into Robert’s background in applied positive psychology and the influences of experts like Byron Katie and Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology. We discuss happiness, the potentiality of partners, adversity, resiliency, and love. Robert also gets into daily habits that can help us become healthier and happier humans. IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: Robert dives into his motivation for getting into applied positive psychology. Most people believe that happiness comes from external circumstances. However, research shows it does not. How simplicity contributes to a happy life. Robert shares the formula for happiness. How inner work makes a meaningful, lasting, and sustainable change to our happiness score. How happiness tends to lead to and facilitate success. What contributes to the general perception that happiness comes from external forces? What love is, and how it relates to happiness. How to make college a happier experience. How to become more focused and present. How to remain present when triggered. Robert talks about surrender. Bio: Robert is an Ivy-League-educated Positive Psychology Expert, Celebrity Happiness Coach, Executive Coach, and Published Author. Robert studied under the direction of Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology, at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). UPenn is the only institution in the world to offer a Master’s Degree in Applied Positive Psychology. Robert's work has been endorsed by Oprah, Vanessa Williams, and many others, and he has been seen on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Access Hollywood, E!, OWN, GQ, Self, Health, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour. Robert's first book, Happiness from the Inside Out: The Art and Science of Fulfillment, is celebrity-endorsed and critically acclaimed. His most recent release, Love from the Inside Out: Lessons and Inspiration for Loving Yourself, Your Life, and Each Other, is a best-seller. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Robert Mack On his website On social media: @robmackofficial Find Robert’s books Happiness from the Inside Out: The Art and Science of Fulfillment Love from the Inside Out: Lessons and Inspiration for Loving Yourself, Your Life, and Each Other