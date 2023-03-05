Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Everyday Wellness in the App
Listen to Everyday Wellness in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Everyday Wellness

Everyday Wellness

Podcast Everyday Wellness
Podcast Everyday Wellness

Everyday Wellness

Everyday Wellness: Cynthia Thurlow, NP
add
Welcome to the Everyday Wellness podcast with Cynthia Thurlow! Cynthia Thurlow is a nurse practitioner, author of the best selling book Intermittent Fasting Tra... More
Health & FitnessNutritionScienceLife Sciences
Welcome to the Everyday Wellness podcast with Cynthia Thurlow! Cynthia Thurlow is a nurse practitioner, author of the best selling book Intermittent Fasting Tra... More

Available Episodes

5 of 273
  • Ep. 268 Understanding the Biology of Aging with Evolved Supplementation and Nutrition
    I’m honored to connect with Dr. Anurag Singh today!  Dr. Anurag Singh is the Chief Medical Officer at Timeline Nutrition, where they develop next-generation advanced nutritional and skincare products targeting improvements in mitochondrial and cellular health. His background is in internal medicine and immunology. He has authored over 40 articles for top science journals and has more than 15 patents. He has designed and led more than 50 randomized controlled studies.  Today, Dr. Singh and I dive into his background, key biological hallmarks of aging, what accelerates aging, and what we can do to address aging proactively. We discuss sarcopenia, mitochondrial health, the gut microbiome, supplementation, and the differences between prebiotics, probiotics, and post-biotics. We also get into the benefits of Mitopure and the research behind it. Mitopure is a supplement I have been taking for several years. I feel it has been instrumental in improving and maintaining the mass and strength of my muscles. Research has been emerging specific to brain health and cognition, immune and metabolism, and topical applications of Mitopure. IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: The key biological hallmarks of aging. How healthy lifestyle choices can contribute to our health and longevity. How can improving our mitochondrial health impact our lives and delay some of the comorbidities of aging? The key role nutrition plays in everything we do, including how we age. Some of the biggest contributors to the aging process. Five lifestyle choices that can benefit mitochondrial health.  Dr. Singh gives a simple view of the mitochondrial life cycle and shares his approach to mitochondrial health. How Urolithin A was discovered, and how it works. The difference between prebiotics, probiotics, and post-biotics. Dr. Singh discusses the research that resulted in the advent of Mitopure. Dr. Singh dives into the natural aging process of muscles and sarcopenia. Why is it critically important to boost and maintain our muscular health? How modern-day lifestyles impact the gut microbiome. What are all the benefits of Mitopure? Bio: Anurag Singh is currently Chief Medical Officer at Timeline Nutrition, which develops next-generation advanced nutritional and skincare products targeting improvements in mitochondrial and cellular health. With an M.D. in internal medicine and a Ph.D. in immunology, his experience includes work at top consumer health (Nestlé, Nestlé Health Science) and startup companies (Amazentis/Timeline). He’s authored > 40 articles for top science journals, been awarded >15 patents, and has designed and led > 50 randomized clinical trials. His research over the past decade across multiple clinical trials on the postbiotic Urolithin A and its health benefits has led to the launch of multiple consumer products. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Dr. Anurag Singh Websites are: https://www.timelinenutrition.com/ and https://www.mitopure.com/
    5/3/2023
    46:42
  • Ep. 267 Hashimoto's: What Is It and How It Impacts Our Health
    I am delighted to connect with Dr. Anshul Gupta today!  Dr. Gupta is a best-selling author, speaker, researcher, and world expert on Hashimoto’s. He educates people worldwide on reversing Hashimoto’s disease. He is a Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician who worked at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic alongside Dr. Mark Hyman. In this episode, Dr. Gupta shares his personal story, and we speak about the root of autoimmunity, how Hashimoto’s causes the slow destruction of the thyroid gland, and the impact of chronic stress, food, and an imbalanced gut microbiome. We also talk about toxins and infections, labs to look out for, fasting and thyroid disease, as well as medication options, peptides, and the issues surrounding iodine supplementation.  I sincerely hope you enjoy listening to today’s conversation with Dr. Gupta as much as I did recording it!  IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: How Dr. Gupta’s personal health journey sparked his passion for thyroid issues. What is autoimmunity, and what is Hashimoto’s? How increasing doses of thyroid medication indicates a deterioration of the thyroid gland. Dr. Gupta shares five major root causes of Hashimoto’s. Why do foods like gluten and dairy make it much harder for the thyroid gland to function? Why are heavy metals such a big issue? The impact of exposure to mold and mycotoxins. How the Epstein-Barr virus interacts with the thyroid, to make people more susceptible to Hashimoto’s. How does exposure to stress impact thyroid function? Some natural ways to detoxify the body. Dr. Gupta talks about lab testing for the thyroid and Hashimoto’s. The benefits of fasting for mitochondrial health- particularly for people with thyroid issues.  Dr. Gupta discusses different medication options for people with Hashimoto’s, including peptides and LDN (low-dose naltrexone). Dr. Gupta shares his thoughts on iodine. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Dr. Anshul Gupta On his website On YouTube and other social media (@AnshulGuptaMD)
    4/29/2023
    1:09:34
  • Ep. 266 Optimizing Adrenal Health: The Power of Lifestyle Changes with Dr. Izabella Wentz
    I’m delighted to connect with Dr. Izabella Wentz today! She is a PharmD, an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist, and a licensed pharmacist who has dedicated her career to addressing the root causes of autoimmune thyroid disease. She is also the author of three books. Her most recent book is The Adrenal Transformation Protocol. Dr. Wentz joins me to dive into how to identify what is going on with our adrenal health and why adrenal issues tend to occur along with thyroid issues. We speak about her background and how it influenced her life’s work, the myth of adrenal fatigue, and HPA dysfunction. We also discuss the physiology of the adrenals, acute versus chronic stress, signs of a dysregulated HPA axis, lifestyle, the impact of trauma, and how Dr. Wentz’s protocol works.  IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: Dr. Wentz explains what led her to write The Adrenal Protocol. What happens in the body when we experience significant amounts of fatigue? How the physical impact of acute stress differs from that of chronic stress. Symptoms of adrenal dysfunction (other than chronic fatigue). How does sleep apnea tie to Hashimoto’s and mitochondrial health? Lifestyle factors that may contribute to adrenal fatigue. Adaptogens and supplements that can assist in balancing cortisol levels. How to know when to cut back on exercise. Foods that support thyroid and adrenal health, and foods that could negatively impact thyroid and adrenal health. What is molecular mimicry? How does trauma impact adrenal health? Dr. Wentz talks about her latest book, The Adrenal Transformation Protocol. Something you can do right now to improve your adrenal health. Bio: Izabella Wentz, PharmD, FASCP, is an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and a licensed pharmacist who has dedicated her career to addressing the root causes of autoimmune thyroid disease after being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis in 2009. She is the author of three books on Hashimoto’s: Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Lifestyle Interventions for Finding and Treating the Root Cause, Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology, and Hashimoto’s Protocol, which became a #1 New York Times bestseller. Dr. Wentz currently lives in Texas with her husband, Michael, and their son, Dimitry. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Dr. Izabella Wentz On her website On Facebook and Instagram Get Dr. Wentz’s adrenal healing guide: The ABCs of Adrenal Support Find Dr. Wentz’s new book, The Adrenal Transformation Protocol  Books mentioned: From Fatigued to Fantastic by Jacob Teitelbaum
    4/22/2023
    51:47
  • Ep. 265 Love From the Inside Out: The Key to Living a Fulfilling Life
    Everyday Wellness Podcast – Episode 265 – Love From the Inside Out: The Key to Living a Fulfilling Life with Robert Mack I have the honor of connecting with Robert Mack today! He is an Ivy-League-educated Positive Psychology Expert, Celebrity Happiness Coach, Executive Coach, and Published Author. He recently released the book Love from the Inside Out: Lessons and Inspiration for Loving Yourself, Your Life, and Each Other.  We dive into Robert’s background in applied positive psychology and the influences of experts like Byron Katie and Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology. We discuss happiness, the potentiality of partners, adversity, resiliency, and love. Robert also gets into daily habits that can help us become healthier and happier humans.  IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: Robert dives into his motivation for getting into applied positive psychology. Most people believe that happiness comes from external circumstances. However, research shows it does not. How simplicity contributes to a happy life. Robert shares the formula for happiness. How inner work makes a meaningful, lasting, and sustainable change to our happiness score. How happiness tends to lead to and facilitate success. What contributes to the general perception that happiness comes from external forces? What love is, and how it relates to happiness. How to make college a happier experience. How to become more focused and present. How to remain present when triggered. Robert talks about surrender. Bio: Robert is an Ivy-League-educated Positive Psychology Expert, Celebrity Happiness Coach, Executive Coach, and Published Author. Robert studied under the direction of Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology, at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). UPenn is the only institution in the world to offer a Master’s Degree in Applied Positive Psychology. Robert's work has been endorsed by Oprah, Vanessa Williams, and many others, and he has been seen on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Access Hollywood, E!, OWN, GQ, Self, Health, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour. Robert's first book, Happiness from the Inside Out: The Art and Science of Fulfillment, is celebrity-endorsed and critically acclaimed. His most recent release, Love from the Inside Out: Lessons and Inspiration for Loving Yourself, Your Life, and Each Other, is a best-seller. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Robert Mack On his website On social media: @robmackofficial  Find Robert’s books Happiness from the Inside Out: The Art and Science of Fulfillment Love from the Inside Out: Lessons and Inspiration for Loving Yourself, Your Life, and Each Other
    4/15/2023
    59:36
  • Ep. 264 Peri/Menopause are a Natural Function of Aging: See you later, Ovulator!
    I am honored to connect with Esther Blum today! She is the bestselling author of "Cavewomen Don’t Get Fat," "Eat, Drink, and Be Gorgeous," and most recently, "See Ya Later, Ovulator!". Esther currently maintains a busy virtual practice where she helps women balance hormones, lose stubborn body fat, and treat the root cause of health struggles.  Today we speak about medical gaslighting, how weight gain does not have to be a part of aging, andropause and menopause, and the Women’s Health Initiative. We dive into physical changes and significant symptoms during perimenopause and menopause, the role of the pelvic floor, deciphering what the dreaded “menopot” is, what does not work, and advocacy in terms of testing and hormones. We also address constipation, weight loss resistance, and how our tolerance for alcohol changes as we age, especially when using bioidenticals or hormone replacement therapy.  IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: How women can redefine their experience and continue having an active sex life after menopause. How to surrender, lean in, and take the pressure off yourself while going through perimenopause and menopause. Why is there so much misinformation and medical gaslighting in our society? Why Esther wrote See Ya Later, Ovulator! Some common symptoms of perimenopause. Risks women may face after a hysterectomy. Changes that happen in the vaginal canal and pelvic floor during menopause. The significant and profound impact of the decline of sex hormones. How to avoid weight gain in menopause. What can menopausal women do to prevent fatty liver and digestive problems? Lab tests women should be asking their health providers for. Why should perimenopausal women avoid alcohol?  Some simple ways to address constipation. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Esther Blum On her website On Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn Get your free copy of Esther’s Happy Hormone Cocktail Esther’s Books Esther’s book, See Ya Later, Ovulator!, by Esther Blum Cavewomen Don’t Get Fat, by Esther Blum Eat, Drink, and Be Happy, by Esther Blum
    4/8/2023
    1:04:46

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Everyday Wellness

Welcome to the Everyday Wellness podcast with Cynthia Thurlow! Cynthia Thurlow is a nurse practitioner, author of the best selling book Intermittent Fasting Transformation: IF45,2x TEDx speaker, with her second talk having more than 10 million views, and the host of Everyday WellnessPodcast. With over 20 years experience in health and wellness, Cynthia is a globally recognized expert in intermittent fasting and women’s health, and has been featured on ABC, FOX5, KTLA, CW, Medium, Entrepreneur, and The Megyn Kelly Show. Her mission is to educate women on the benefits of intermittent fasting and overall holistic health and wellness, so they feel empowered to live their most optimal lives. Her goal with Everyday Wellness is to help her listeners make simple changes to their everyday lives that will result in improved overall wellness and long term health.
Podcast website

Listen to Everyday Wellness, Finding Your Bliss and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Everyday Wellness

Everyday Wellness

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Everyday Wellness: Podcasts in Family