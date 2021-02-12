A Kids Podcast About Emotions. Hosted by Nakita Simpson and Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, each episode starts with a memory shared by a listener and follows an explo... More
Elana (Joy)
Let's talk about feeling Joy. Elana shares a memory of finding joy in going on trips and spending time with family, and Dr. Lockhart and Nakita discuss tools for finding happiness in our everyday life so we can experience more joy.
12/9/2021
12:16
Krystyna (Overwhelmed)
Let's talk about feeling overwhelmed. Krystyna shares a memory of being overwhelmed by her school work, and Dr. Lockhart and Nakita discuss how feelings can teach you about OR show you what you need and don't need.
12/2/2021
12:51
Julia (Nervous + Scared)
Let's talk about feeling nervous and scared. Julia shares a memory of meeting a dog, and Dr. Lockhart and Nakita discuss how support makes scary situations easier to handle.
11/18/2021
12:23
Jazlyn (Stuck)
Let's talk about feeling stuck. Jazlyn shares a memory of freezing up, and Dr. Lockhart and Nakita discuss how grounding ourselves can help when situations are overwhelming.
11/11/2021
16:59
Leo (Fear + Confidence)
Let's talk about feeling fear. Leo shares a memory of finding courage, and Dr. Lockhart and Nakita discuss how doing hard things when we're afraid can help us grow.
