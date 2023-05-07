1 - How Life’s Transitions (and a ladybug) Lead to Unexpected Places

In our very first episode we want you to get to know us. Hear how WE got to know each other! We’ll take you back to 2016 in NYC where a “random” event with our dogs brought us together. Hear stories about our struggles and successes and how we each respond very differently to them. We’ll share insights into how to stay healthy and positive when you’re going through a big life transition and how small steps can make a big impact. We are open and honest about our own experiences and beliefs (some are a little “woo-woo”) and we hope you’ll have fun on this journey with us! Welcome to every.body.talks. Thanks for listening.