Every. Body. Talks.

Every. Body. Talks.
Jenn Giamo & Lori Schulweis
Two friends explore the wide world of wellness with expert insights, personal perspectives and lots of fun!
Health & Fitness
Available Episodes

  • 1 - How Life’s Transitions (and a ladybug) Lead to Unexpected Places
    In our very first episode we want you to get to know us. Hear how WE  got to know each other! We’ll take you back to 2016 in NYC where a “random” event with our dogs brought us together.   Hear stories about our struggles and successes and how we each  respond very differently to them.   We’ll share insights into how to stay healthy and positive when you’re  going through a big life transition and how small steps can make a big  impact. We are open and honest about our own experiences and  beliefs (some are a little “woo-woo”) and we hope you’ll have fun on this  journey with us!  Welcome to every.body.talks.  Thanks for listening.
    7/27/2023
    30:07
  • Welcome to Every.Body.Talks!
    Two friends explore the wide world of wellness with expert insights, personal perspectives and lots of fun! 
    7/5/2023
    0:59

About Every. Body. Talks.

Two friends explore the wide world of wellness with expert insights, personal perspectives and lots of fun!
