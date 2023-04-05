Join hosts Christy Carlson Romano (“Ren Stevens”), Nick Spano (“Donnie Stevens”), and Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Beans”) as they reunite for the first time in ye... More
Ep. 10: "Louis in the Middle"
What would you do to be in the “in” crowd? You’re about to find out, because this week we’re rewatching “Louis in the Middle.” Christy, Nick, and Steven share all the behind-the-scenes details of why Even Stevens completely changed writing teams and the direction the show was headed. They also talk about fame in the digital age, Steven’s unexpected job after the show, and whether or not Even Stevens would be made today.
Why Did Even Stevens almost get canceled? What gift did Steven give the cast on their last day of filming? Tune in now!
Follow us at @EvenMoreStevensPod on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.
Music by Jimmy Pearson & Jack Kapson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
43:21
Ep. 9: “All About Yvette”
Dust off your favorite 80s outfit, because this week we’re rewatching “All About Yvette.” Christy, Nick, and Steven take a realistic look at the pressures of child acting and share their unique education journeys growing up. Christy also gives an in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes women who shaped her on the set of Even Stevens.
How did Beans’ love for bacon originate? Which famous actress was in Christy’s high school class? Why did Nick live on a boat? Join us to find out!
Want access to weekly bonus videos, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more? Join our Patreon now at patreon.com/EvenMoreStevensPod.
4/27/2023
43:47
Ep. 8: Tom Hanks, Jimmy Kimmel, and the "Foodzilla" Lunch Lady
Everyone’s favorite cafeteria lady is here! Actress Wendy Worthington (“Elsa Schotz”) reunites with the crew and talks about her career as a character actor, being on Broadway, and her personal backstory for Foodzilla on Even Stevens. She also shares a few stories about Tom Hanks and Jimmy Kimmel that you don’t want to miss!
What was one of Nick’s favorite roles to play? Will Christy introduce her kids to the industry? Which late-night talk show host does Wendy work for? Tune in now!
4/20/2023
54:14
Ep 7: Disney Girls Gone Wild
Another mailbag episode is here! The gang talks about the challenges of finding success after being a child actor, their experiences meeting fans and what they did with their money from Even Stevens. They also break down the stereotype of “Disney Girls Gone Wild.”
Would Steven ever have an Only Fans? What car did Nick want to buy from Christy? How did Christy scare Shia LaBeouf? Join us to find out!
4/13/2023
48:01
Ep. 6: “What’ll Idol Do?”
Get your detective skills ready, because this week nerdy is the new cool. Christy, Nick and Steven rewatch “What’ll Idol Do?” and reminisce on the new characters introduced in this episode, break down the claymation intro, and discuss what it’s like to have a steady job as an actor. Nick also reveals what it was like to work with teenagers in his early 20s.
Why did Nick run all the way from Los Angeles to Las Vegas? What made Christy insecure about her character’s claymation? Is Steven scared of the dentist? Tune in now!
Join hosts Christy Carlson Romano (“Ren Stevens”), Nick Spano (“Donnie Stevens”), and Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Beans”) as they reunite for the first time in years to revisit the wacky world of Even Stevens, the beloved Disney Channel sitcom from the early 2000s. Every Thursday, the cast members come together to rewatch each episode of the show, share behind-the-scenes stories & inside jokes, and reminisce about their time on set. They also catch up on life since the show, and talk about the impact Even Stevens has had on their careers and personal lives.
Even More Stevens is the perfect podcast for anyone who loves comedy, millennial gossip, and nostalgia. Tune in each week as we explore a new episode of this classic Disney Channel sitcom and celebrate its enduring appeal.
