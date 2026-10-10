When family estrangement happens, it’s easy to create a detailed record of the pain. The screenshots. The emails. The unanswered messages. The holidays that felt different. The conversations we replay over and over.But what about the record of our love?In this episode of Estranged & Rearranged, Candi Morris shares a deeply personal realization about the years she has spent estranged from her son and granddaughter. She talks about the emails she has saved, the messages she has written, and the difference between documenting our hurt and preserving the love, memories, stories, and family history that existed long before estrangement.Candi also explores what happens to family history when people stop speaking. Recipes disappear. Stories get forgotten. Children and grandchildren miss the ordinary moments where family history is normally passed from one generation to another.And there’s an important distinction: preserving those memories doesn’t mean breaking no contact, sending unwanted messages, or creating an emotional bill someone else has to pay.Sometimes you can simply write it down.Save the recipe. Label the photograph. Keep the voicemail. Record the family story. Write the letter you may never send.Because pain is already a really good record keeper. Maybe love needs a little more help.In this episode:- Why painful memories can overpower the good ones- Candi’s experience documenting her estrangement- The difference between preserving love and creating an “emotional invoice”- What happens to family history during estrangement- Why you can write something without ever sending it- Preserving memories for estranged children and grandchildren- Making peace with not knowing whether reconciliation will happen💗 Join the Estranged & Rearranged communityVisit estrangedandrearranged.com for the podcast, support resources, Candi’s book, coaching information, and details about the Thursday night Zoom support meetings.If this conversation resonates with you, subscribe, share the episode, and leave a review. And in the comments, tell us one family story, recipe, tradition, or ordinary memory you never want your family to lose.You still have a life to live. Now go live it.🔗 Connect & Explore🛍️ Website & Resourceshttps://www.estrangedandrearranged.com/resources📘 Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/share/1CuD1nHeS8/👥 Join the Facebook Grouphttps://www.facebook.com/share/g/1SU79VBP4o/🎵 TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@estranged.and.rea?_r=1&_t=ZT-95tKbPyH3mA