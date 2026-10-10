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25 episodes
- What happens when your adult child walks away, and 23 years later, you're still waiting for them to come back?For more than two decades, Susan Metzger has lived with family estrangement. Four of her six children remain estranged, but through years of heartbreak, rejection, and uncertainty, she's discovered something important: You don't have to wait for reconciliation to begin healing.In this episode of Estranged & Rearranged, Candi Morris sits down with Susan Metzger, founder of Parents in the Waiting Room, host of the Flip Flops and Freedom podcast, and author of Rejected Yet Redeemed: Hope, Healing, and Faith for Parents of Estranged Adult Children.Together, they explore what it means to keep living when someone you love has walked away.They discuss the emotional toll of waiting for reconciliation, the guilt and shame estranged parents often carry, and how rejection can slowly change the way we see ourselves.You'll also hear about:- Why saying "I'm fine" doesn't necessarily mean you're healing.- How estrangement affects fathers, grandparents, stepparents, and adoptive parents.- The difference between taking responsibility and blaming yourself for everything.- Why forgiveness doesn't require reconciliation.- How faith helped Susan navigate more than two decades of estrangement.- What it means to get unstuck and create a new, meaningful life.Susan also shares the inspiration behind her book, her support community, and her belief that even when a family relationship remains broken, your life doesn't have to be.You can still love your child. You can still hope for reconciliation. And you can still live your life.🔗 Connect & Explore🛍️ Website & Resourceshttps://www.estrangedandrearranged.com/resources📘 Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/share/1CuD1nHeS8/👥 Join the Facebook Grouphttps://www.facebook.com/share/g/1SU79VBP4o/🎵 TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@estranged.and.rea?_r=1&_t=ZT-95tKbPyH3mAConnect with Susan Metzger📖 Susan's Book: Rejected Yet RedeemedHope, Healing, and Faith for Parents of Estranged Adult Childrenhttps://amzn.to/4B3Ncyy🌐 Susan's Website:https://susanmetzger.org/🎙️ Flip Flops and Freedom Podcast:https://susanmetzger.org/podcast💗 Parents in the Waiting Room Facebook Support Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/parentsinthewaitingroom
- What if your estranged child never comes back? And what if they finally do… but you’re no longer sure you want the relationship back?Those are difficult questions, but they’re questions many estranged parents eventually face.In this episode of Estranged & Rearranged, Candi talks through the “what ifs” that can consume your thoughts during family estrangement: What if they never call? What if they return and leave again? What if your grandchildren forget you? What if the rest of the family slowly moves on without you? And what happens when years of estrangement change what reconciliation would even look like?Candi also explores rebuilding trust, setting boundaries if contact resumes, preserving memories for estranged grandchildren, and learning how to keep living without giving up the love you still have for your child.Because hope and healing can exist at the same time. You can love your child, miss them deeply, and still build a life that isn’t centered around waiting for the phone to ring.💬 Which “what if” gets to you the most? Share it in the comments. Someone else may be carrying the exact same question.🔗 Connect & Explore🛍️ Website & Resourceshttps://www.estrangedandrearranged.com/resources📘 Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/share/1CuD1nHeS8/👥 Join the Facebook Grouphttps://www.facebook.com/share/g/1SU79VBP4o/🎵 TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@estranged.and.rea?_r=1&_t=ZT-95tKbPyH3mA
- When family estrangement happens, it’s easy to create a detailed record of the pain. The screenshots. The emails. The unanswered messages. The holidays that felt different. The conversations we replay over and over.But what about the record of our love?In this episode of Estranged & Rearranged, Candi Morris shares a deeply personal realization about the years she has spent estranged from her son and granddaughter. She talks about the emails she has saved, the messages she has written, and the difference between documenting our hurt and preserving the love, memories, stories, and family history that existed long before estrangement.Candi also explores what happens to family history when people stop speaking. Recipes disappear. Stories get forgotten. Children and grandchildren miss the ordinary moments where family history is normally passed from one generation to another.And there’s an important distinction: preserving those memories doesn’t mean breaking no contact, sending unwanted messages, or creating an emotional bill someone else has to pay.Sometimes you can simply write it down.Save the recipe. Label the photograph. Keep the voicemail. Record the family story. Write the letter you may never send.Because pain is already a really good record keeper. Maybe love needs a little more help.In this episode:- Why painful memories can overpower the good ones- Candi’s experience documenting her estrangement- The difference between preserving love and creating an “emotional invoice”- What happens to family history during estrangement- Why you can write something without ever sending it- Preserving memories for estranged children and grandchildren- Making peace with not knowing whether reconciliation will happen💗 Join the Estranged & Rearranged communityVisit estrangedandrearranged.com for the podcast, support resources, Candi’s book, coaching information, and details about the Thursday night Zoom support meetings.If this conversation resonates with you, subscribe, share the episode, and leave a review. And in the comments, tell us one family story, recipe, tradition, or ordinary memory you never want your family to lose.You still have a life to live. Now go live it.🔗 Connect & Explore🛍️ Website & Resourceshttps://www.estrangedandrearranged.com/resources📘 Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/share/1CuD1nHeS8/👥 Join the Facebook Grouphttps://www.facebook.com/share/g/1SU79VBP4o/🎵 TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@estranged.and.rea?_r=1&_t=ZT-95tKbPyH3mA
- When a parent and adult child become estranged, the loss rarely stays between just two people.Siblings get caught in the middle. Grandparents can lose contact with grandchildren. Holidays change. Cousins drift apart. Relatives feel pressured to choose sides. Sometimes nobody intentionally cuts anyone else off, but the family slowly reorganizes around the relationship that's gone. Candi calls this the blast radius of family estrangement.In this episode of Estranged & Rearranged, Candi explores what happens to everyone standing outside the original estrangement. She talks about kinkeeping, the difference between a healthy boundary and a loyalty test, the real costs that can accompany no contact, and why supporting someone doesn't always mean agreeing with them.She also asks a difficult question: Can one relationship end without requiring every other relationship in the family to end with it?This isn't about deciding who's right or wrong. It's about recognizing that one broken relationship can change five others, and asking whether families can keep that original estrangement from becoming the organizing principle for everyone else.💬 Join the conversation:Who else disappeared or became distant after the original estrangement? Where do you think a healthy boundary ends and a loyalty test begins?📅 Weekly Support Group: Thursdays at 7 PM CSTIf this conversation resonates with you, subscribe, share the episode, and leave a comment. It helps other people navigating family estrangement find this community.And remember: You’ve still got a life to live. Now go live it.🔗 Connect & Explore🛍️ Website & Resourceshttps://www.estrangedandrearranged.com/resources📘 Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/share/1CuD1nHeS8/👥 Join the Facebook Grouphttps://www.facebook.com/share/g/1SU79VBP4o/🎵 TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@estranged.and.rea?_r=1&_t=ZT-95tKbPyH3mA
- Find an episode:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWqJy3KEySePJaBd_zWYnvq8y2Z0dqvE8&si=hluXxduTPDmeRBTJIf you’re living through estrangement from an adult child, you probably don’t need another person telling you there’s one simple answer. You need the right conversation for where you are right now.In this episode of Estranged & Rearranged, Candi looks back at 19 conversations from the podcast and the different pieces of family estrangement they explore. From begging an adult child to respond, living with uncertainty, and losing contact with grandchildren to therapy language, no contact, narcissistic manipulation, social media, letting go, and rebuilding a life that doesn’t depend on reconciliation, there’s a lot here.Candi revisits conversations with guests including Roberta Wasserman, Christy, Lenora Scurry, Vera Knight, Peter Anderson, Katt Johnston, and Tracy Malone, along with some of the most important lessons from her solo episodes.You don’t need to binge all 19. Find the conversation that speaks to what you’re dealing with today.And remember: your child may have left, but your life didn’t.#FamilyEstrangement #EstrangedParents #AdultChildEstrangement #GrandparentEstrangement #NoContact #EstrangedAndRearranged🔗 Connect & Explore🛍️ Website & Resourceshttps://www.estrangedandrearranged.com/resources📘 Facebook Pagehttps://www.facebook.com/share/1CuD1nHeS8/👥 Join the Facebook Grouphttps://www.facebook.com/share/g/1SU79VBP4o/🎵 TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@estranged.and.rea?_r=1&_t=ZT-95tKbPyH3mA
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About Estranged & Rearranged
Estranged & Rearranged is a podcast for estranged parents and grandparents who are trying to survive the heartbreak of being cut off, make sense of what happened, and figure out how to keep living when the family they loved has been turned upside down.Podcast website
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