STAY TF OUT OF THE SUN
Welcome to the studio with your Unhinged Estie Besties, Alyssa & Christy. This week were scaring you straight out of the sun with our sun FACTS.
6/19/2023
28:17
Summer in SKINBETTER
Happy Monday! Welcome back to the studio for another unhinged episode from your favorite Estie Besties. This week we wanted to share the love of our favorite skinbetter products that are summer safe and effective to keep your summer glow on. Follow us on Instagram @Esthicians.Unhinged
6/12/2023
45:03
Your Esti is NOT a salesman
Welcome back for another fun filled Monday with your favorite Unhinged Estheticians. This week we chat about the awkwardness on the sales end of both the Esti and Client and how to work your way past it. Follow us on instagram @Estheticians.unhinged for more!!
6/6/2023
43:04
How to stay BUSY when your NOT BOOKED
Welcome back to the studio with your favorite Unhinged Estheticians. Starting a new business can be tasking especially when you don't know where to start, no need to worry your Unhinged Esties are to save the day. In this weeks episode we go over how you can stay busy even when you aren't getting any clients through the door. Preparation is everything when setting up for smooth sailing. Happy listening! Instagram: @Estheticians.Unhinged
5/29/2023
34:29
BRUSHING YOUR TEETH IS CAUSING YOUR BREAKOUTS
Welcome back to the studio with your favorite unhinged Estheticians. This week we give you our hot take on why you may be breaking out. We dive deep into lifestyle choices that effects your acne. Find us on instagram @Estheticians.Unhinged
Welcome to the studio with your favorite UNHINGED Esthetician, where we talk all things skincare and beauty every MONDAY. Buckle up and Listen at your own discretion as your Host tells it how it is.
