Join ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis and Senior Writer Pete Thamel, as well as many of GameDay's key analysts and contributors, as they discuss and debate
Available Episodes
Buffs Bolt Pac-12; Beautiful Big 12 Tar Pit; ACC Latin Legal Phrases; B1G Snobbery
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discuss Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, the Pac-12 fighting for its existence, the Buffs surviving in the age of realignment, harmony by homogenization in the new Big 12, if any team can really get out of the ACC right now and teams Rece should consider when filling out his AP Poll ballot.
[11:49] Could more schools leave the Pac-12?
[13:41] Colorado is a survivor
[18:47] Parity in the new Big 12
[25:13] Update on the ACC
[33:32] Rece’s fear filling out the AP Poll Ballot
[37:51] Oregon State
[45:33] Iowa
8/1/2023
53:25
ACC Media Days; GameDay to Charlotte; Copying Wisconsin; Bold Alabama Predictions
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discuss Brock Bowers’ one weakness, Florida State’s offensive line, if North Carolina can uplift the ACC, College GameDay going to Charlotte for Week 1, whether Luke Fickell is bringing evolution or revolution to Wisconsin, a Howard Schnellenberger story, and a pair of bold predictions about Alabama’s future.
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discuss the start of conference media days, coaching cliches, Kirby Smart’s podium appearance, Georgia’s first realistic opportunity to lose, if Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino have gotten into a big argument yet, more reports of an “imminent” media deal for the Pac-12 and Rece's fashion advice for Pete.
[5:09] Kirby Smart at SEC media days
[19:53] When could Georgia lose?
[25:14] Texas A&M
[33:40] More reports of a Pac-12 media deal
[40:29] Which comes first: Pac-12 media deal or Week 1?
7/19/2023
47:44
Pat Fitzgerald Fired; What's Next for Northwestern; Bob Huggins' Sad Exit
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discuss Northwestern firing Pat Fitzgerald after reports of hazing inside his program, needing more perspective and scale from the investigation, the lack of transparency from the administration, what happens next with the football team and potential coaching candidates. Plus, their thoughts on Bob Huggins’ messy exit from West Virginia.
[0:00] Northwestern fires Pat Fitzgerald
[4:46] Wanting more details
[9:01] Northwestern’s lack of transparency
[14:48] Team initiations, surprise that hazing is still happening
[19:43] What happens to the football program
[32:14] Northwestern’s advantages, coaching candidates
[38:33] Bob Huggins not going quietly
7/11/2023
48:57
Sportswriter of the Year; The Dumbest NCAA Punishment; 2023 Breakthrough Teams
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discuss Pete winning the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year, Bill Hancock taking slings and arrows until he steps down in 2025, the ineffective punishment of vacating wins, why NCAA investigations are more painful than the penalties, which teams could break into the top tier of the sport this fall and the two most likely outcomes in the Pac-12’s pursuit of a television deal.
[11:05] CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock stepping down in 2025
[19:42] Les Miles wins vacated, means nothing
[32:49] Possible breakthrough teams in 2023
[37:22] The Pac-12’s pursuit of a new TV deal
