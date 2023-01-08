Buffs Bolt Pac-12; Beautiful Big 12 Tar Pit; ACC Latin Legal Phrases; B1G Snobbery

Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discuss Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, the Pac-12 fighting for its existence, the Buffs surviving in the age of realignment, harmony by homogenization in the new Big 12, if any team can really get out of the ACC right now and teams Rece should consider when filling out his AP Poll ballot. [11:49] Could more schools leave the Pac-12? [13:41] Colorado is a survivor [18:47] Parity in the new Big 12 [25:13] Update on the ACC [33:32] Rece's fear filling out the AP Poll Ballot [37:51] Oregon State [45:33] Iowa