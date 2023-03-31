Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hey there, I'm Mia. Welcome to Erotic Stories Podcast. Every Friday I tell you a sensual, erotic story. This a place to indulge and unleash your wildest fantasi... More
  • Hard Measurements in the Changing Room (Female x Male) (18+ NSFW)
    4/28/2023
9:53
    4/28/2023
    9:53
  • Pining to be an Office F**k Slut (Female x Male) (18+ NSFW)
    4/21/2023
24:40
    4/21/2023
    24:40
  • A Lesbian Skinny Dip (Female x Female) (18+ NSFW)
    4/14/2023
10:41
    4/14/2023
    10:41
  • I thought I was going for a jog but turned out to be a sweaty f**k (Female x Male) (18+ NSFW)
    4/7/2023
12:57
    4/7/2023
    12:57
  • Sex on the Slopes (Female x Male) (18+ NSFW)
    3/31/2023
17:33
    3/31/2023
    17:33

About Erotic Short Stories

Hey there, I'm Mia. Welcome to Erotic Stories Podcast. Every Friday I tell you a sensual, erotic story. This a place to indulge and unleash your wildest fantasies. My stories are pure escapism and a chance for you to indulge in some sensual erotica when ever you feel in the mood. If you would like to send me any stories to read out, please send them to [email protected]
