This episode is sponsored by BJU Press Homeschool. Visit bjupresshomeschool.com for trusted educational resources from a biblical worldview. Some extreme examples have been recorded and posted online of parents behaving badly at kids' sporting events recently in central Florida. In response, Fox 35 Orlando asked me to speak about parents who lack self-control. I love doing these segments, but there's never enough time to say everything so I'm expanding on this topic here on the podcast for you! In this episode, we're going to go deeper into the impact of parents who lack self-control, what your self-control teaches your kids, and how to turn it around if you've been a bad example. Read the full show notes with links and watch my Fox 35 Orlando segment here: https://conniealbers.com/parents-who-lack-self-control Love this episode? Please leave us a rating/review and share this episode with a friend! Have a question? Interested in having Connie speak? Send an email to Connie here: https://conniealbers.com/contact/
5/24/2023
27:04
This episode is sponsored by BJU Press Homeschool. Visit bjupresshomeschool.com for trusted educational resources from a biblical worldview. One of my purposes here with the Equipped To Be Podcast is to help you build stronger relationships with your children as you launch them into adulthood. In this episode, I dive into the differences between correction and criticism. I share biblical insights, the power of your words, steps to using correction, and the potential pitfalls of sarcasm. Getting a handle on these concepts now will strengthen your relationships with your kids and make them more likely to seek out your advice and counsel when they are older. Read the full show notes with links here: https://conniealbers.com/correction-not-criticism. Love this episode? Please leave us a rating/review and share this episode with a friend! Have a question? Interested in having Connie speak? Send an email to Connie here: https://conniealbers.com/contact/
5/17/2023
29:43
I had the pleasure recently to talk with David Closson, the Director of the Center for Biblical Worldview at Family Research Council. I've known David for many, many years. He shares with me the sobering statistics regarding the gap between those who say that they are living a Biblical worldview and how their beliefs actually line up with a Biblical worldview. There's a larger gap than you might even guess! David and I talk about the pressures on churches and the number one question churches are wrestling with today. Everything that we need is in Scripture! Read the full show notes with links here: https://conniealbers.com/living-a-biblical-worldview Love this episode? Please leave us a rating/review and share this episode with a friend! Have a question? Interested in having Connie speak? Send an email to Connie here: https://conniealbers.com/contact/
5/10/2023
29:31
A news outlet recently asked me to talk about the boom in homeschooling. Why is there such a surge of parents choosing to homeschool their kids? I'm a little surprised they couldn't see the answer based on the news they are reporting. My kids are grown and having kids of their own, but I'm even more passionate about homeschooling now than I was years ago when I was homeschooling my own kids. It's important that you as a parent find your voice in the midst of the noise of this struggle with educators. Who knows your child best? You? Or an educator? My passion for homeschooling started because I wanted a close family and figured I could teach them the basics just as well as the public school could. My perspective on why to homeschool has changed over the years. Let's talk in this episode about finding your voice, knowing your role, and determining your priorities in this battle for the heart and future of your child. Read the full show notes with links here: https://conniealbers.com/who-knows-your-child-best/ Love this episode? Please leave us a rating/review and share this episode with a friend! Have a question? Interested in having Connie speak? Send an email to Connie here: https://conniealbers.com/contact/
5/3/2023
25:01
I was recently asked to do a news segment responding to a story about how a twelve-year-old and their friend snuck out of the house and drove four hundred miles to meet up with someone they'd met online. Sadly the age for children engaging in risky and dangerous behavior online is trending younger and younger. As a parent, how can you keep your kids safe online? What do you do when you find that your child is having secret chats online? The goal is for your kids to learn how to use technology and social media well while they are still under your roof. Then when they go out into the world with unmonitored access, they've already learned to have good boundaries and make wise choices. How do you set boundaries and teach your kids to make wise choices? In this episode, I give you considerations for how to handle online access, tips for finding tools, and what to do if you find your child is already in trouble. Read the full show notes with links here: https://conniealbers.com/secret-chats/ Love this episode? Please leave us a rating/review and share this episode with a friend! Have a question? Interested in having Connie speak? Send an email to Connie here: https://conniealbers.com/contact/
Equipped To Be is dedicated to helping Christian women discover and develop their gifts, strengths, and talents to navigate all seasons of life. This podcast will inspire you to move forward, even when you think you aren't enough or don't have the right skills to succeed. Connie Albers shares conversations about building relationships, parenting, social media, marriage, homeschooling, faith, challenges we face, and how to navigate them. I've spent 35 years learning about how we are uniquely created for relationships and connections with others, and one of the things I've learned during this time is how few of us know who we are and what we are equipped to be.