What Can You Do When Your Child Has Secret Chats Online - 162

I was recently asked to do a news segment responding to a story about how a twelve-year-old and their friend snuck out of the house and drove four hundred miles to meet up with someone they'd met online. Sadly the age for children engaging in risky and dangerous behavior online is trending younger and younger. As a parent, how can you keep your kids safe online? What do you do when you find that your child is having secret chats online? The goal is for your kids to learn how to use technology and social media well while they are still under your roof. Then when they go out into the world with unmonitored access, they've already learned to have good boundaries and make wise choices. How do you set boundaries and teach your kids to make wise choices? In this episode, I give you considerations for how to handle online access, tips for finding tools, and what to do if you find your child is already in trouble. Read the full show notes with links here: https://conniealbers.com/secret-chats/ Love this episode? Please leave us a rating/review and share this episode with a friend! Have a question? Interested in having Connie speak? Send an email to Connie here: https://conniealbers.com/contact/