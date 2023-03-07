Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Epic Film Guys Podcast

Epic Film Guys Podcast

Epic Film Guys
We're the movie podcast your mother warned you about. Proud indie podcast and host of the annual #LivestreamForTheCure. Tune in, don't be shy. #EFGMedia
Available Episodes

5 of 75
  • Batman Forever: The Schumacher Cut! Review & Breakdown
    Let's start this party with a bang! Justin and LoySauce have seen The Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever, and this is a full breakdown of the movie, the differences, the tone and more! Thanks to Kevin Smith himself for making this happen for us.
    7/3/2023
    1:27:51
  • KEATONCAST - Episode 7: A Conversation with Batman ’89 Movement Double Carl Newman
    This episode of Keatoncast was a huge honor. Justin is joined by Michael Keaton movement double for Batman '89 Carl Newman, for an in-depth conversation about his participation in helping portray the character of Batman. Carl shot more scenes in the Batsuit than Keaton himself, and you'll be surprised at how much input he had into the physical presence we see on screen. Lots of super fun behind the scenes info on this one. We hope you enjoy!

EPISODE MUSIC
Batman 1989 Theme | EPIC VERSION (The Flash Trailer Music)
L'Orchestra Cinématique

Where to Find Us
Apple Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/epic-film-guys-podcast/id1027239734
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7HLugZWXbUgT6DlkuVz93R
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cDovL2VwaWNmaWxtZ3V5cy5wb2RiZWFuLmNvbS9mZWVkLw
Podchaser: https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/epic-film-guys-podcast-1724
Official Fan Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/epicfilmguys
Feed URL: https://epicfilmguys.podbean.com/feed/
Wordpress: http://epicfilmguys.wordpress.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/epicfilmguysny/live

Meet the EPIC FILM GUYS crew
Justin lives in a suburb of Washington D.C. after moving from the Binghamton, NY area with his wife and daughter. He is our resident "encyclopedia of film" and chances are, if you've heard some film news, Justin already heard it before you. A massive fan of the '80s and horror flicks of all shapes and sizes!

Jeremy lives in Woodbridge VA. He is a diehard Horror expert, memorabilia collector, and overly enthusiastic movie fan. He has traveled the world far and wide, meeting celebrities, collecting rare movie artifacts and meeting hundreds of members of the horror community.

Brady lives just outside of Boston, MA. He graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Political Science, and is currently pursuing his Master's of English Studies at ASU (Forks Up). After falling in love with horror and devouring any 80s/90s horror he could get his hands on, he started writing for Epic Film Guys in early 2021.
    6/16/2023
    58:22
  • BRAIN STEW - Fresh Frights: The Boogeyman (2023) Review
    It's time to bring back the horror! On this week's Fresh Frights, Justin and Brady are joined by LoySauce, to take a step into the world of Stephen King with a review of the new PG-13 horror movie, The Boogeyman! Will it be trashed, or treasured? Tune in to find out!
    6/12/2023
    48:27
  • KEATONCAST - Episode 6: The Flash (Spoiler Free) Review
    We've seen the final version of THE FLASH! Is it one of the greatest comic book movies of all-time? Tune in to find out in our SPOILER FREE review featuring LoySauce.
    6/7/2023
    56:02
  • KEATONCAST - Episode 3: The Flash Fan Event, Early Reactions and more!
    We just hosted an early screening of The Flash this week, and wanted to give you the skinny on what went down, Jeremy's spoiler-free reaction to the movie, the crazy lines, and the insane hype surrounding it right now!
    5/25/2023
    49:13

About Epic Film Guys Podcast

We're the movie podcast your mother warned you about. Proud indie podcast and host of the annual #LivestreamForTheCure. Tune in, don't be shy. #EFGMedia
