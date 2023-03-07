KEATONCAST - Episode 7: A Conversation with Batman ’89 Movement Double Carl Newman

This episode of Keatoncast was a huge honor. Justin is joined by Michael Keaton movement double for Batman '89 Carl Newman, for an in-depth conversation about his participation in helping portray the character of Batman. Carl shot more scenes in the Batsuit than Keaton himself, and you'll be surprised at how much input he had into the physical presence we see on screen. Lots of super fun behind the scenes info on this one. We hope you enjoy! EPISODE MUSIC Batman 1989 Theme | EPIC VERSION (The Flash Trailer Music) L'Orchestra Cinématique