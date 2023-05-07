enough. is a podcast which aims to shine light into the darkened corners of the music industry while discussing the ways we can and should improve ourselves and...
40. Kristina Sarhadi: "People don't hang their whole lives on a music scene, but we do."
Kristina found salvation in the punk community as an escape from her home life. But when she finally met her idol, the singer of a political punk band that helped shape her values, instead of treating her like part of the community, he raped her. Kristina describes the details of that night, how it changed the trajectory of her life and how she interacts with music.
Kristina Sarhadi is a therapist, reiki master, writer and recovering social worker from New York. She uses her experiences growing up in the NY punk scene to inform her trauma-informed therapy practice and seek creative ways to help her community build empowering relationships, stand up to injustices, and create sustainable change with joy and confidence.
39. Subtext: Danny Masterson: Guilty of Rape
On this episode of subtext, Kendra and Rich discuss the results of actor Danny Masterson's recent court retrial in which he was found guilty of 2 of 3 counts of rape. They consider the role that the Church of Scientology played in Masterson's defense, how Hollywood reacted to the initial accusations, and how this ruling could set a precedent for similar celebrity rape cases.
38. Bek Graham & Bridget Nicole Rose: Get A.M.P.T.
Grand Rapids, Michigan musicians Bek Graham and Bridget Nicole Rose join us to discuss A.M.P.T. - or A.rtists & M.usicians P.rogressing T.ogether - a collaborative group and zine. We learn the process of how it all came together and the ways a zine about abuse in the music scene can be an asset to communities far beyond their own.
In their words:
a.rtists & m.usicians p.rogressing t.ogether is an informal, collaborative group of folks who decided that the grand rapids, michigan music and arts scene has had unaddressed issues with abuse for too long. we are small and humble, but we are mighty! even though this topic is a lot to unpack, our goal is to provide some resources and hope to those who are facing a difficult situation. we want this zine to be informative for those looking for support where our music and art community is unfortunately lacking. our work is far from perfect, but we hope it can make an impact.
Visit A.M.P.T.: https://amptgrandrapids.simdif.com
Bek Graham plays guitar in bands The Quirk, Charlie Darling, and subs for Bong Mountain.
Bridget Nicole Rose plays bass in FLUSHED, is on the founding committee of Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, and is the social media manager at the DAAC.
37. Subtext: The enough. Book Club
On this episode of Subtext, Kendra and Rich discuss a recent YouTube video entitled Trauma is Trauma: A Mental Health Talk with Kevin Smith and follow up on a promise from a prior episode, #30, by discussing helpful books which address trauma, consent, improving yourself and the spaces around you, and more.
Trauma is Trauma: A Mental Health Talk with Kevin Smith | PEOPLE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBvc7Ny4iUk
Kendra’s Reads
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.
It Didn't Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End the Cycle by Mark Wolynn
The Gift of Fear: And Other Survival Signals That Protect Us from Violence by Gavin de Becker
Rich’s Reads
We Will Not Cancel Us (And Other Dreams of Transformative Justice) by Adrienne Maree Brown
Making Spaces Safer: A Guide to Giving Harassment the Boot Wherever You Work, Play, and Gather by Shawna Potter
Refusing to be a Man: Essays on Sex and Justice by Stoltenberg, John
36. Kaija Rae: "I won't live in the shadows anymore."
On this episode, we are joined by Seattle-based photographer and musician Kaija who shares her history of abuse stemming from a photography teacher who was 20 years her senior. He used his local notoriety and position of power to groom, gaslight, and manipulate her over the course of several years. Kaija also speaks to the work she’s done to address her trauma and rebuild her confidence.
