The Spiritual Guide to Financial & Personal Fulfillment
"Money is congealed energy," said Joseph Campbell. "And releasing it releases life's possibilities. . ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 45
It’s From Dreams to Reality: How to Successfully Launch Your Ideas Part 1
It's about how to bring your ideas and dreams and the things you love. From visionary reality where they belong. You know, visionary reality is the home of the things that you know, you'd love, the things that you want to do, the things that you dream about doing and having.
7/6/2023
26:58
How to Handle Your Addiction to Saying Yes
No matter how hard you try, it's almost like the yes starts coming out of your mouth before you know what you're, you're saying. But what if we started to train ourselves to say yes, but saying yes to what? So if I love saying yes to, what can I say yes to? Let's say someone asks you to do something. To be on a board or a committee and they talk about it and it's so inviting and you wanna say yes, but instead of saying no to him or her, what if we paused the conversation and turn and focused on something else that we want to say yes to, which is more important than this other request.
6/28/2023
16:32
Understanding the Principles of Manifesting.
You and I cannot sit back, and as well as would say, imagine that the gold is mining itself, refining itself, coining itself into double eagles, and double eagles incidentally are these beautiful, big golden coins and come rolling down the road, hopping into your pocket. No, he said we must take action.
6/21/2023
15:14
Prosperity Series #1: Abundance: What You Should Know about It… and Why
Sometimes we feel good, sometimes we feel bad. Sometimes we have a lot of something, sometimes we have not so much love. You could put that, you could put hate, you could put peace, you could put war. Sometimes we have a lot of something, sometimes we have not so much love. You could put that, you could put hate, you could put peace, you could put war. In other words, gather forth like wheat from a field. And as I said, there's a time for war, a time for peace.
6/8/2023
23:00
How to Profit from Failure
There's so many ways to become successful. And to see that if you fail at something, the very fact that you were going after that one thing says the following, if it's a dream of yours, that means it's just waiting for you. It's just waiting for you out there. And if you go and capture that dream, in terms of those of us who are entrepreneurs, for example, if you have a vision for a way to do business, don't give up.
The Spiritual Guide to Financial & Personal Fulfillment
"Money is congealed energy," said Joseph Campbell. "And releasing it releases life's possibilities. . ."
Thousands of people worldwide have learned how to build a powerful new relationship with their money and bring their dreams to fruition through Dr. Maria Nemeth's dynamic Energy of Money workshops. Now you can, too by listening to her latest podcast.