How to Handle Your Addiction to Saying Yes

No matter how hard you try, it's almost like the yes starts coming out of your mouth before you know what you're, you're saying. But what if we started to train ourselves to say yes, but saying yes to what? So if I love saying yes to, what can I say yes to? Let's say someone asks you to do something. To be on a board or a committee and they talk about it and it's so inviting and you wanna say yes, but instead of saying no to him or her, what if we paused the conversation and turn and focused on something else that we want to say yes to, which is more important than this other request.