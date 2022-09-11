A fictional podcast following three survivors as they trek across the country trying to survive an alien invasion. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for mo... More
Available Episodes
S5E16: Bodega Bay (Part 1/2)
Here it is! The first part of the Season 5 finale!!After several days at Lake Isabella, Ava is ready to leave. To be so close is wearing on her. Ryan helps her and Brie grab a few more things before they leave for the final stretch. Meanwhile, Jay and company literally weather a storm. And back in Colorado, Mia and her convoy continue north. But when they get word about a herd of thrashers tracking them, they realize that they need to start walking faster.
4/27/2023
1:04:11
S5E15: The Bay Area
Ava, Brie, and Connor get acquainted with the new safe zone, along with some friendly survivors.
1/18/2023
26:05
S5E14: Lake Isabella
Ava, Brielle, and Connor have finally made it to Lake Isabella. But is it everything Connor was hoping for? While Brielle seems to like it, Ava knows they can't stay long. In Denver, Mia finds that her and Chris will help guard people on their move north.
12/23/2022
30:29
S5E13: A New Understanding
Ava and company watch a woman get attacked which angers Brielle, until she realizes the danger they were in. Meanwhile, Jay and company sail to the best of their abilities, but is their best good enough?
11/9/2022
28:36
S5E12: What Lies Ahead
Mia talks with different members of the QZ about the move, but when talking to Travis she refrains from telling him about her talk with Roger. In California, Ambridge, Kylie, and Jay grapple with the giant alien creature known as a Behemoth.