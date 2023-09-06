Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast End.Notes
Podcast End.Notes

Trip Lee
In 2022, Trip Lee released his seventh studio album, The End. A project very near and dear to his heart, Trip knew from its conception that he wanted to partner... More
Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing the End.Notes Podcast
    A podcast hosted by myself & John Onwuchekwa where we explore the creative process, themes, and personal stories that brought ‘The End’ to life. 🎶
    6/9/2023
    0:23

About End.Notes

In 2022, Trip Lee released his seventh studio album, The End. A project very near and dear to his heart, Trip knew from its conception that he wanted to partner it with a podcast. End.Notes is that vision brought to life. Follow Trip Lee along with his friend, author, entrepreneur and former pastor, John Onwuchekwa, as they walk through The End track by track and share about the creation process of each song, discuss themes woven into the lyrics and share personal stories and experiences related to those themes. Trip and John are joined by several special guests throughout including Lecrae, Ja
