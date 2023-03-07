In this episode, Kaelin discusses the topic of discouragement and how to overcome it. She highlights how discouragement can be isolating and shares personal stories of her own experiences with discouragement. Kaelin also mentions the dangers of getting stuck in discouragement and the negative effects it can have on our mood and relationships. She emphasizes the importance of finding ways to overcome discouragement and offers practical advice on how to do so. Be sure to listen to the full episode for Kaelin's personal stories and insights on winning the battle against discouragement.Timestamps[00:00:00] Overcoming Discouragement: Kaelin's Journey[00:05:17] The Different Forms of Discouragement[00:12:12] The Struggle: Drinking and Negative Thoughts in Day-to-Day Life[00:16:53] Building Mental Protection against Negative Thoughts[00:23:00] Prayer Over Discouragement[00:24:04] Sharing Your Discouragements and Encouragements

About EncouragHER

With a hefty dose of humor, a sprinkle of sass, and a truckload of relatability, I'm your co-captain, ready to sail alongside you through the turbulent waters of being a woman in today’s world. Each week, I'll bring you inspiring stories from women who have turned trials into triumphs, tears into tales of strength, and doubts into dreams come true. We’ll dive deep into topics like the joy and chaos of motherhood, the romantic rollercoaster of marriage, the drama of friendships, the soap-operas of family, & how to navigate every part of this dirt road journey called life (without losing your sanity OR yourself). I’m here to tell you, you CAN get up off the couch, turn that cloud above your head into sunshine, & learn to love yourself (& your life) again - no matter the season you’re in. But don't worry, it's not all serious chats and sob stories. Expect plenty of laughter, unexpected life hacks, and ridiculously funny tales of womanhood mishaps that make you say, "OMG, me too!" Think of me as your favorite, slightly inappropriate, reality-check girlfriend, who happens to have a mic & a Bible in hand. If you need courage to conquer your biggest fears, comfort to soothe your darkest moments, and strength to push through your toughest days when life’s throwing you ‘Why me?’ curveballs - a sprinkle of hope, a flood of prayer, and The Word as your wellspring turns them into ‘Hold my halo and watch this!’ triumphs. The EncouragHER Podcast is not just a show; it's a sisterhood. It's that riotous girls' night in, where the fun is endless, the laughter is infectious, and the support is rock solid. It's where superwomen come to refill their cups, straighten their crowns, and be reminded that you’re stronger than you ever imagined. So grab your headphones, turn the volume louder than the kids' screams, and join me for a relatable session of empowerment, encouragement, and a whole lot of "AMEN!"