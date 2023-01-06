Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityHealth & FitnessMental Health
  • Growing Up in a Shame Based Family
    Do you realize that when we grow up feeling too much shame, it actually prevents us from feeling healthy shame? Today Laura will talk about the harm of growing up in a family that avoids shame altogether. She will unpack Dysfunctional Family Rules as introduced by John Bradshaw. You can subscribe today on AccessMore or wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode.
    5/31/2023
    27:25
  • Reparenting: Get a Grip on Yourself
    Do you struggle with putting limits on yourself or have trouble with self-control or knowing what you feel? It's probably because the younger part of you is running the show! In today's episode, Laura will talk about how to actually reparent the younger parts of you based on what they needed growing up. She will talk about addressing feelings, validating self, and setting limits when you need them. You can subscribe today on AccessMore or wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode.
    5/24/2023
    23:25
  • Reparenting: Identifying How Old I Feel?
    Did you know that when you feel young, you probably are functioning from a young place? In today's episode, Laura will discuss how to identify the moments that you slip into an unhealthy state, discover how old you feel and how to enter in with that younger part of you. You can subscribe today on AccessMore or wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode. "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" is available now at PenguinRandomHouse.com
    5/17/2023
    20:38
  • Complex Trauma
    Do you want to know more about complex trauma and whether or not you might have experienced it? In today's episode, Laura will shed light on the idea of complex trauma and what it means. She will use an example from her own story to show you what it means and how to care for yourself if you have experienced complex trauma. You can subscribe today on AccessMore or wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode. "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" is available now at PenguinRandomHouse.com
    5/10/2023
    13:54
  • Types of Trauma Overview
    Did you know that there are multiple levels and kinds of trauma? In today's episode, Laura will unpack the basics of trauma, the difference between overt and covert trauma, the importance of regulation, and a few other concepts. This episode is a good introduction to trauma and it's many faces. You can subscribe today on AccessMore or wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode. "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" is available now at PenguinRandomHouse.com
    5/3/2023
    15:36

About Encountering You

"When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" is available now at PenguinRandomHouse.com

You are invited to join Laura Williams, licensed professional counselor and co-host of ‘Out of the Dark’ with Mandisa as she tackles some of the tough issues in mental health and how they relate to your faith journey.

Encountering You will dive deeper into topics like trauma, struggling with my mental heath as a Christian, what are boundaries and how do I grow from them, shame, abuse, dealing with resentment and anger, and more.

Each episode will be full of information and include reflection, so be prepared to be challenged, but know that if you're are willing to move, even an inch, change will be inevitable.

New episodes of Encountering You will be available every Wednesday starting on April 6th so make sure to subscribe as we embark on a journey of hearing the places God wants to bring you in your story.

