About Encountering You

"When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" is available now at PenguinRandomHouse.com

You are invited to join Laura Williams, licensed professional counselor and co-host of ‘Out of the Dark’ with Mandisa as she tackles some of the tough issues in mental health and how they relate to your faith journey.

Encountering You will dive deeper into topics like trauma, struggling with my mental heath as a Christian, what are boundaries and how do I grow from them, shame, abuse, dealing with resentment and anger, and more.

Each episode will be full of information and include reflection, so be prepared to be challenged, but know that if you're are willing to move, even an inch, change will be inevitable.

New episodes of Encountering You will be available every Wednesday starting on April 6th so make sure to subscribe as we embark on a journey of hearing the places God wants to bring you in your story.