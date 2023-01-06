On Empathy Affect, we explore the human side of government. We get to know the real people in government who serve us. We learn about their missions, the people...
Episode 9: Dismantling the Digital Divide: How the Digital Equity Act Aims to Connect All Americans
Internet connectivity has become a necessity in our lives, but many in America lack quality, affordable, high-speed internet access. To bridge the digital divide, the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the Digital Equity Act, which allocated funding to establish grant programs that promote digital equity and inclusion. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is helming the efforts behind the legislation, so we spoke with NTIA's Digital Equity Director, Angela Thi Bennett, about the journey to promoting equitable access to the internet across the country.Angela Thi Bennett serves as NTIA's first-ever digital equity director, where she provides leadership and guidance around the Digital Equity Act. She was previously a champion of digital inclusion in Cleveland, Ohio, through organizations such as DigitalC.
7/6/2023
31:05
Episode 8, Part 2: How the HEALing Communities Study Aims to Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths
Welcome back for part 2 of our discussion on the National Institute's of Health HEALing Communities Study—a bold research effort that looks to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths across highly impacted communities by 40% over three years. Continuing the conversation from Part 1, we look to understand the progress the study has made to date, how the study's researchers have worked alongside their participating communities to adapt to the rapidly evolving drug landscape, and how the country can continue addressing the crisis.Dr. Redonna Chandler is the HEALing Community Study Director at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). She has been at NIDA since 2002, serving in positions of increasing responsibility and leadership across the institute.Dr. Ynvild Olsen is Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA). She has previously worked in substance use treatment with Baltimore City and served as Deputy Health Officer for Maryland's Harford City Health Department.
6/15/2023
28:01
Episode 8, Part 1: How the HEALing Communities Study Aims to Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths
In 2018, the National Institutes of Health launched the HEALing Communities Study, a research endeavor to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths across highly impacted communities by 40% over three years. The study bridges science-driven interventions with community collaboration. In the first part of this special two-part episode, we chat with leadership behind the HEALing Communities Study about the evolution of the opioid crisis to date and how they're bridging compassion, research, and change to help communities hard-hit by opioid misuse and overdoses.Dr. Redonna Chandler is the HEALing Community Study Director at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). She has been at NIDA since 2002, serving in positions of increasing responsibility and leadership across the institute.Dr. Yngvild Olsen is Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA). She has previously worked in substance use treatment with Baltimore City and served as Deputy Health Officer for Maryland's Harford City Health Department.
6/1/2023
25:53
Episode 7: Inside HHS’s 358 Objectives to Improve Health Promotion and Equity
Every decade since 1980, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has set ambitious, measurable goals to make progress across public health—from improving quality health care access to reducing tobacco use. This decade’s iteration, Healthy People 2030, is taking on 358 objectives and focusing on health equity and literacy, as well as social determinants of health. We talk with HHS’s Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) Director RDML Paul Reed to dive into how we’re making progress on Healthy People 2030 and the importance of developing systems that promote our wellbeing. RDML Paul Reed advises the Assistant Secretary for Health on disease prevention and health promotion programs and policies. He also oversees Healthy People 2030, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, and the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Learn more about Healthy People 2030 Check out more Fors Marsh Media Connect or partner with Fors Marsh
5/4/2023
34:48
Episode 6: AmeriCorps' Role in Reinvigorating the Public Health Workforce
The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll on an already strained public health system in the United States, pushing many front-line workers to leave the field or retire. AmeriCorps—a federal agency that provides opportunities for national service—is looking to rebuild our public health workforce with Public Health AmeriCorps. Amid National Public Health Week, we talk with Public Health AmeriCorps Director AJ Pearlman on Empathy Affect to learn about the state of public health amid the pandemic, opportunities with Public Health AmeriCorps, and the rewarding nature of national service. AJ Pearlman joins AmeriCorps from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where she served as the chief of staff for COVID-19 response, leading efforts across the department to address and respond to the pandemic. More about Public Health AmeriCorpsCheck out more Fors Marsh Media Connect or partner with Fors Marsh
