Emily Takes Notes

Emily Hynds
Government
Emily Takes Notes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • May 7th, 2025 - City Council Meeting
    My name is Emily Hynds and I am a small business owner, Producer of the monthly storytelling series, Grown-up Storytime, and lifelong Houstonian. I am not a journalist or government official, I am a local government enthusiast who believes meaningful change starts at home. These notes are presented from my point of view and with my framing, your notes will certainly be different and I would love to read them if you attend.For sources and further reading:www.emilytakesnotes.comI watched this City Council meeting via HTV: https://www.houstontx.gov/htv/my IG: https://www.instagram.com/embaleez - for todays notes and Houston City Council GuideYou can find your City Council person and their contact info at: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/
    --------  
  • April 16th, 2025 - City Council Meeting
    Drainage lawsuit! Whitmire says COVID is fixed! IAH's Terminal E to Jackson Lee! All this and more!My name is Emily Hynds and I am a small business owner, Producer of the monthly storytelling series, Grown-up Storytime, and lifelong Houstonian. I am not a journalist or government official, I am a local government enthusiast who believes meaningful change starts at home. These notes are presented from my point of view and with my framing, your notes will certainly be different and I would love to read them if you attend.For sources and further reading:www.emilytakesnotes.comI watched this City Council meeting via HTV: https://www.houstontx.gov/htv/my IG: https://www.instagram.com/embaleez - for todays notes and Houston City Council GuideYou can find your City Council person and their contact info at: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/
    --------  
  • March 5th, 2025 - City Council Meeting
    My name is Emily Hynds and I am a small business owner, Producer of the monthly storytelling series, Grown-up Storytime, and lifelong Houstonian. I am not a journalist or government official, I am a local government enthusiast who believes meaningful change starts at home. These notes are presented from my point of view and with my framing, your notes will certainly be different and I would love to read them if you attend.For sources and further reading:www.emilytakesnotes.comI watched this City Council meeting via HTV: https://www.houstontx.gov/htv/my IG: https://www.instagram.com/embaleez - for todays notes and Houston City Council GuideYou can find your City Council person and their contact info at: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/
    --------  
  • February 5th, 2025 - City Council Meeting
    My name is Emily Hynds and I am a small business owner, Producer of the monthly storytelling series, Grown-up Storytime, and lifelong Houstonian. I am not a journalist or government official, I am a local government enthusiast who believes meaningful change starts at home. These notes are presented from my point of view and with my framing, your notes will certainly be different and I would love to read them if you attend.For sources and further reading:www.emilytakesnotes.comI watched this City Council meeting via HTV: https://www.houstontx.gov/htv/my IG: https://www.instagram.com/embaleez - for todays notes and Houston City Council GuideYou can find your City Council person and their contact info at: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/
    --------  
  • January 29th, 2025 - City Council Meeting
    My name is Emily Hynds and I am a small business owner, Producer of the monthly storytelling series, Grown-up Storytime, and lifelong Houstonian. I am not a journalist or government official, I am a local government enthusiast who believes meaningful change starts at home. These notes are presented from my point of view and with my framing, your notes will certainly be different and I would love to read them if you attend.For sources and further reading:www.emilytakesnotes.comI watched this City Council meeting via HTV: https://www.houstontx.gov/htv/my IG: https://www.instagram.com/embaleez - for todays notes and Houston City Council GuideYou can find your City Council person and their contact info at: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/
    --------  

About Emily Takes Notes

Emily Hynds is a small business owner, a lifelong Houstonians and a local government enthusiast. She is not a journalist or a government official. She just believes that meaningful change begins at home, so she attends every City Council meeting she's able to and takes notes!
Government

