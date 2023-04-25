Emergency Medicine Cases – Where the Experts Keep You in the Know. For show notes, quizzes, videos and more learning tools please visit emergencymedicinecases.... More
EM Quick Hits 49 Stroke Management Update, Intussusception, 5 Penetrating Trauma Tips, Skin Foreign Body Hack, CT Radiation Risk, Emergency Fund
On this month's EM Quick HIts podcast: Anand Swaminathan on EVT for large vessel occlusion strokes, Sarah Reid on picking up intussusception, Andrew Petrosoniak on 5 Penetrating Trauma Tips, Peter Toth on using a slit lamp to manage skin foreign body hack, Nour Khatib and Jonathan Wallace on CT Radiation Risk and Matt Poyner on setting up an emergency fund...
Ep 183 STIs: Pelvic Inflammatory Disease and Genital Lesions – HSV, Syphilis and LVG
In this part 2 of our 2-part series on STIs with Dr. Catherine Varner and Dr. Robyn Shafer we answer such questions as: Why should we care about making the diagnosis of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in the ED? What combination of clinical features and lab tests should trigger a presumptive diagnosis and empiric treatment of PID? Which patients with PID require admission to hospital? What are the test characteristics of ultrasound for the diagnosis of PID and for Fitz-Hugh-Curtis Syndrome? When and how should we work up patients for syphilis in the ED? When should we suspect and empirically treat for lymphogranuloma venereum and granuloma inguinale? does an IUD need to be removed in patients with PID? and many more...
Ep 182 STIs: Cervicitis, Vulvovaginitis and Urethritis Emergency Recognition and Management
In this Part 1 or our two-part podcast series on STIs we discuss a general approach to cervicitis, vulvovaginitis and urethritis, elucidate some key historical features, debate who needs a pelvic exam in the ED, understand who needs what testing, debate self swabs vs physician taken swabs, dig into some specific under-recognized organisms like Mycoplasma Genitalium, figure out who needs what kind of empiric treatment, sexual partner treatment and which discharge instructions are key...
EM Quick Hits 48 – FAST in Pediatric Trauma, Multiple Myeloma, Drowning, AKA, Global EM
In this month's EM Quick Hits: Heather Cary on the use and misuse of abdominal FAST in pediatric trauma, Hans Rosenberg and Arleigh McCurdy on the diagnosis and management of Multiple Myeloma in the ED, David Jerome on practice tips for managing the drowning patient, Brit Long and Michael Gottlieb on the diagnosis and management of Alcohol-Induced Ketoacidosis, Navpreet Sahsi on his journey to becoming a humanitarian and global EM doctor...
In this episode, Dr. Roy Baskind and Dr. Ahmit Shah answer such questions as: when is an opening pressure on LP required? When should we pull the trigger on ordering a CT venogram in the patient with unexplained headache? Which older patients who present with headache require an ESR/CRP? How do the presentations of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) and idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) compare and contrast? When is it safe to start steroids in the ED for patients suspected of giant cell arteritis (GCA); will starting steroids affect the accuracy of a temporal artery biopsy? How soon should patients suspected of GCA get a temporal artery biopsy? When should we consider posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) and pituitary apoplexy in the peripartum patient? How should we think about the differential diagnosis of vascular headaches? and many more...
