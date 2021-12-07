Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Podcast EM Basic
Steve Carroll, DO
EM Basic- your boot camp guide to emergency medicine. Made for medical students and emergency medicine interns to review common chief complaints in emergency m...
Available Episodes

5 of 105
  • 110 GI bleeds or Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
    Join Dr. Mike Wallace and Dan McCollum as they discuss the management of patients with gastrointestinal hemorrhage. What is the initial management of these patients? Who requires blood transfusions? Which patients require admission to the floor or the ICU? Pearls and pitfalls in the management of these challenging patients are discussed.  Enjoy!
    4/10/2023
    28:22
  • 109 Ear and Nasal Foreign Bodies
    Join Dr. Alex Koo as he discusses ear and nasal foreign bodies.  He'll give you a brief run-down of anatomy, history, and physical, before diving into comprehensive, key concepts of foreign body removal.  There will be some great tips and tricks shared! -Where do foreign bodies commonly get stuck in the ear and nose? -What important historical and physical examination features should you focus on for these foreign bodies?  What are considered dangerous objects that need immediate removal? -What equipment and techniques can you use for helping visualize the foreign bodies? -What techniques can you use for achieving a more cooperative patient? -What equipment and techniques are available to extract these foreign bodies? -What complications can happen from removal? -Who should be referred for immediate or urgent consultation with an ENT specialist?
    3/27/2023
    18:44
  • 108 Human Trafficking
    Join Jordan Nogle as she discusses how to deliver the very best care for possible victims of Human Trafficking. What are subtle signs that your patient may be a human trafficking victim? What is your initial approach? How can you give your patient multiple options on how to proceed? What resources can you use? Join Jordan as she discusses this and much more!
    2/14/2022
    26:30
  • 107 Crush Injuries
    Join Dr. Alex Koo as he discusses the management of crush injuries. What is crush syndrome? When should you be concerned about compartment syndrome? Why can you not wait for the 6 P's to develop before treating? How should you treat? Join us for this and more!
    1/24/2022
    27:12
  • 106 MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
    Join Zac Hodges as he discusses MIS-C with two local experts. Dr. Pushpa Shivaram is a pediatric cardiologist and Dr. Julisa Patel is a pediatric rheumatologist.  They discuss What this syndrome is How to make this tough diagnosis Proper management of patients This is a brand new disease that we all need a refresher on.
    7/12/2021
    21:29

About EM Basic

EM Basic- your boot camp guide to emergency medicine. Made for medical students and emergency medicine interns to review common chief complaints in emergency medicine from the ground up
