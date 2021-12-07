109 Ear and Nasal Foreign Bodies

Join Dr. Alex Koo as he discusses ear and nasal foreign bodies. He'll give you a brief run-down of anatomy, history, and physical, before diving into comprehensive, key concepts of foreign body removal. There will be some great tips and tricks shared! -Where do foreign bodies commonly get stuck in the ear and nose? -What important historical and physical examination features should you focus on for these foreign bodies? What are considered dangerous objects that need immediate removal? -What equipment and techniques can you use for helping visualize the foreign bodies? -What techniques can you use for achieving a more cooperative patient? -What equipment and techniques are available to extract these foreign bodies? -What complications can happen from removal? -Who should be referred for immediate or urgent consultation with an ENT specialist?