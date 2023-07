The Birth of Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs

Get ready to join Skyllar and Victori on a whimsical adventure as they spill the beans on how they stumbled upon each other's TikTok accounts and instantly connected over their shared obsession with Elvis Presley. They recount the hilarious moments that sparked their friendship and set the foundation for their dream of creating a podcast. As they dive into their love for all things Elvis and reveal the heartwarming impact of how the ELVIS movie turned a dream into reality into the making of Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs. NEW EPISODES EVERY OTHER MONDAY. SOCIALS: Instagram: @Elvisandthepinkcadillacs TikTok: @Elvisandthepinkcadillacs Email: [email protected]