Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs

Podcast Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs
Victori and Skyllar
Available Episodes

  • The Birth of Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs
    Get ready to join Skyllar and Victori on a whimsical adventure as they spill the beans on how they stumbled upon each other's TikTok accounts and instantly connected over their shared obsession with Elvis Presley. They recount the hilarious moments that sparked their friendship and set the foundation for their dream of creating a podcast. As they dive into their love for all things Elvis and reveal the heartwarming impact of how the ELVIS movie turned a dream into reality into the making of Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs. NEW EPISODES EVERY OTHER MONDAY. SOCIALS: Instagram: @Elvisandthepinkcadillacs TikTok: @Elvisandthepinkcadillacs Email: [email protected]
    7/9/2023
    55:29

About Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs

Welcome, fabulous darlings, to the enchanting world of "Elvis and The Pink Cadillacs" podcast! 🎙️💖 Get ready for a ride filled with magic and excitement as two Elvis-loving queens, Victori and Skyllar, take you on a glamorous journey through the captivating life, music, and all things extraordinary about the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. 🕺🎶
