4. Dealing with Elon

In this episode of Elon Musk Vs Twitter, Bec Hill finds out why Elon wanted to pull out of the Twitter deal and how he went from making a $44 billion offer to being faced with a potential $44 billion lawsuit. Through conversations with journalists, financial experts, and Twitter users, Bec tries to get to the bottom of the story and find out whether the deal could make Elon another fortune, or put the future of his empire in jeopardy. When the deal was announced Twitter’s shareholders were excited at the prospect of the funding Elon would bring to the app but not everybody was so optimistic, so Bec talks to tech reporters about how Twitter employees reacted to news of the sale and why Twitter was ready to sue Elon for the price he’d offered to buy them at. She finds out how the issue of bots threatened to unravel the deal, explores whether or not Elon Musk did enough due diligence before putting in his offer, and asks could a whistleblower’s testimony could be the key to Twitter’s future? Produced by Audio Always