Elise Blaha Cripe
small business knowledge & thoughts on goal-setting, motivation and creativity.
ArtsBusiness
  • season wrap up and a few thoughts on change.
    just Elise this season chatting crafts, hobbies and life. This episode is a short catch up as we are mid-move and mid-major life transition. Thank you for being here and listening! Looking forward to catching up again in the fall. :) shownotes, as always, can be found at elisejoy.com/podcast
    6/20/2022
    16:09
  • thoughts on being a beginner
    just Elise this season chatting crafts, hobbies and life. This episode is about being a beginner and how important it is to understand how you learn best (and then lean into it instead of trying to fight it). shownotes can be found at elisejoy.com/podcast
    6/13/2022
    31:20
  • let's talk summer crafting.
    just Elise this season chatting crafts, hobbies and life. This episode is about summer crafting. I share some of my favorites from past years and a few of my goals (crafting and otherwise) for this upcoming summer. shownotes for this episode can be found at elisejoy.com/podcast.
    6/6/2022
    24:05
  • thoughts on "style shifts"
    just Elise this season chatting crafts, hobbies and life. This episode is about the big and small personal style changes I have been drifting toward lately. Includes why I think I am gravitating toward such a different look AND how I find inspiration for new projects. shownotes for this episode can be found at elisejoy.com/podcast
    5/30/2022
    35:49
  • how I keep track of all my plans.
    just Elise this season chatting crafts, hobbies and life. This episode is about how I keep track of alllll my plans from a macro ten year level to the micro tasks that come in through my inbox each day. shownotes can be found at elisejoy.com/podcast
    5/23/2022
    50:35

About ELISE GETS CRAFTY

small business knowledge & thoughts on goal-setting, motivation and creativity.
