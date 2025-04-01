Powered by RND
Podcasts Elements of Private Tax
Elements of Private Tax
Damien Martin and Tony Nitti
  • Tax Planning in 2025
    In this episode, cohosts Damien Martin and Tony Nitti discuss tax considerations with tax leader David Kirk amid the potential legislative changes expected in 2025. Recorded Feb. 13, 2025. For more information about EY, EY Private Tax and your hosts, visit: EY EY Private Tax LinkedIn Damien Martin Tony Nitti 
About Elements of Private Tax

The EY Podcast dedicated to breaking down the intricate world of private tax into practical and actionable insights, one element at a time. Hosted by Partner Damien Martin, EY Private Tax/Financial Services, and Partner Tony Nitti, EY Private National Tax.
