Electronically Yours with Martyn Ware

EP142: Andy Partridge
Tomorrow’s exceptionally entertaining episode of Electronically Yours features a legendary artist from the post-punk era Andy Partridge.
As a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and record producer he founded the rock band XTC. He and Colin Moulding each acted as a songwriter and frontman for XTC, with Andy writing and singing about two-thirds of the group's material. His many and varied coillaborations include Peter Blegvad, Harold Budd and Robyn Hitchcock. He also runs his own label APE House, and beyond music, he is a graphic illustrator, toy soldier hobbyist, and designer of board games.
Ladies and gentlemen, get your senses working overtime, sometimes known as the Godfather of Britpop, XTC’s Andy Partridge...
The tables are turned for today's electrical podcast, with Martyn being interviewed by music journalist and co-founder of Electronic Sound magazine, Mark Roland.
For the Cover story of Electronic Sound issue 101, ES writer Neil Mason tackles the birth of the British Electric Foundation and the making of the recently re-released album 'Music For Stowaways'. The feature is a jumping off point for Martyn and Mark to chat about sound, art, the business of music, and the two previously unreleased Martyn Ware tracks which feature on a blue vinyl seven-inch single that comes with the magazine - available at electronicsound.co.uk.
Enjoy!
5/16/2023
56:38
EP140: Jimi Tenor
Today’s Finlandic episode features an exceptionally talented musician and alternative pop star - Jimi Tenor.
He is known as an inspired musician whose work lies beyond current trends, and also as a performer who combines the finest elements of afro-american music, spontaneous silliness and shameless glamour in an original way.
Jimi is also a keen photographer, directs short films and designs clothes and one-off musical instruments. He is a true innovator and renaissance man…
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the exciting inventor of saxentric delights, Jimi Tenor...
5/11/2023
1:15:42
EP139: MC Tunes
Today’s edgy and exciting Electronically Yours episode features one of the UK’s most famous rappers, MC Tunes AKA Nicky Lockett.
He was a significant player in the Madchester scene in the 80’s and 90’s, and his work with 808 State and later with the Dust Junkys brought what was a niche music genre into the UK singles charts and the mainstream.
His rapping style is unique and excellent, and he is still highly rated and performing to this day…
Ladies and Gentlemen, creator of the only rhyme that bites, MC Tunes.
5/4/2023
1:07:53
EP138: Jack Dangers
This perilously entertaining episode of Electronically Yours features electronic musician, DJ, producer, and remixer Jack Dangers.
He is best known for his sterling work as the main man behind Meat Beat Manifesto, and has collaborated or remixed for David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, David Byrne, DJ Spooky, Merzbow, Depeche Mode and Coil amongst many, many others.
Jack is also a rare synth nut, and an avid collector of unusual video and audio recordings.
Ladies and gentlemen, treat yourself to the prime audio soup of the one and only Jack Dangers...
