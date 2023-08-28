What is cybersickness, the mysterious condition linked to screen use?

You may well have experienced motion sickness or travel sickness in the past. Well, cyber sickness is a modern ailment that follows a similar kind of logic, or rather the opposite logic. Instead of moving while feeling still, like when you're on a boat or in a car, with cyber sickness you perceive movement while you're actually still. But the result is the same: your brain fails to adapt to this dissonance, and hence brings on nausea, dizziness, cold sweats, and other balance disorders. This can happen when using a computer, smartphone, or virtual reality headset. What's the similarity with motion sickness ? Why doesn't it affect all of us then? What can I do if I start feeling unwell in front of my laptop or smartphone screen then?In under 3 minutes, we answer your questions !