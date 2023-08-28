You’ve heard about it, but do you really know it? In 3 minutes, we help you understand the true meaning behind the trends, concepts and acronyms that are making...
What is the sexist Bodycount trend on Tiktok?
If you use Tiktok, you may well have come across videos of young content creators stopping passers by to ask them the following simple question: what’s your bodycount?
Now thankfully we’re not talking about serial killers, but the real meaning of the question is hardly cause for celebration either. In this context, it actually means the number of sexual partners a person has had, whether that’s in their lifetime or in a specific period.
What’s sexist about it? What about sex positivity? In under 3 minutes, we answer your questions !
A podcast written and realised by Joseph Chance.
In partnership with upday UK.
8/30/2023
4:29
What are energy vampires?
Have you ever noticed how certain people just seem to drain your emotional energy any time you see or speak to them? It could be a work colleague, a friend, a neighbour or even your partner.
Maybe you’ve shrugged it off, telling yourself that’s just how that person is and that they need to lean on you for support. The chances are you could be dealing with an energy vampire without knowing.
What do energy vampires feed on? How do energy vampire relationships start? How can you protect yourself from energy vampires then? In under 3 minutes, we answer your questions !
A podcast written and realised by Joseph Chance.
In partnership with upday UK.
8/30/2023
4:29
What is Buccal Fat Removal?
Buccal fat removal is a type of plastic surgery that involves removing the buccal fat pads from your cheeks. These are rounded pads of fat that are located between your facial muscles, in the hollow area beneath your cheekbones. Their size affects your face shape; the larger they are the rounder or fuller your face appears.
Why has it become more popular recently? How is the procedure done? What are the risks with this procedure? In under 3 minutes, we answer your questions !
A podcast written and realised by Amber Minogue.
In partnership with upday UK.
8/29/2023
4:00
Is oversleeping bad for you?
You’re no doubt familiar with what it feels like to be extremely tired after a long sleep. It’s a little like a hangover really: sluggishness, irritability, perhaps a slight headache too. And there’s actually a term for these sensations: sleep drunkenness.
According to the Sleep Foundation, the average adult needs between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. But optimal sleep duration is unique for each of us. It can vary due to factors like genetics, age and lifestyle habits.
Does oversleeping have any health consequences? What can we do to get back into a healthy sleep routine? In under 3 minutes, we answer your questions!
Date of first release : April 23th, 2023
A podcast written and realised by Joseph Chance.
In partnership with upday UK.
8/29/2023
4:42
What is cybersickness, the mysterious condition linked to screen use?
You may well have experienced motion sickness or travel sickness in the past. Well, cyber sickness is a modern ailment that follows a similar kind of logic, or rather the opposite logic. Instead of moving while feeling still, like when you’re on a boat or in a car, with cyber sickness you perceive movement while you’re actually still.
But the result is the same: your brain fails to adapt to this dissonance, and hence brings on nausea, dizziness, cold sweats, and other balance disorders. This can happen when using a computer, smartphone, or virtual reality headset.
What's the similarity with motion sickness ? Why doesn’t it affect all of us then? What can I do if I start feeling unwell in front of my laptop or smartphone screen then?In under 3 minutes, we answer your questions !
A podcast written and realised by Joseph Chance.
In partnership with upday UK.
