Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to EdTalk with Pastor Strick in the App
Listen to EdTalk with Pastor Strick in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
EdTalk with Pastor Strick

EdTalk with Pastor Strick

Podcast EdTalk with Pastor Strick
Podcast EdTalk with Pastor Strick

EdTalk with Pastor Strick

Edwin Strickland
add
I’m Pastor Edwin Strickland, and I serve as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International. A worldwide ministry helping people to learn to l...
More
EducationSelf-Improvement
I’m Pastor Edwin Strickland, and I serve as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International. A worldwide ministry helping people to learn to l...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Harnessing The Power Of Consistency [S1:E13]
    In this empowering episode, join host Pastor Strick as we explore the transformative power of consistency and its profound impact on achieving lasting success. Guided by Pastor Strick's insightful teachings and practical wisdom, we delve into the strategies and mindset shifts necessary to harness the power of consistency in our lives. Consistency is the key to building momentum, developing positive habits, and realizing our goals. Throughout this episode, Pastor Strick shares inspiring stories and transformative principles to help us overcome challenges, maintain focus, and stay committed to our aspirations. Discover practical strategies for creating effective routines, managing setbacks, and cultivating resilience in the face of adversity. Pastor Strick provides guidance on aligning our actions with our values, setting clear intentions, and staying dedicated to our vision. Join us on this transformative journey as we unlock the power of consistency with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll learn how to embrace consistency as a catalyst for personal growth, achievement, and lasting success in every area of life. Here are some strategies to help you stay consistent even when the results aren't apparent: Set Realistic Expectations Focus On The Process Track Your Progress Find Your Intrinsic Motivation Embrace The Learning Curve Seek Support And Accountability  Be Willing To Adjust Your Approach  Celebrate Your Small Victories Practice Patience And Persistence ************************* More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland. An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity. Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives. He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years. Listen on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN Watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick #EdTalkPodcast #PastorStrickSpeaks #EdTalkInspires #FaithAndLife #EdTalkWisdom #EdTalkReflections #LivingYourBestLife #EdTalkDiscussions #EdTalkGuidance #EdTalkLifeLessons #EdTalkEmpowerment #EdTalkEnlightenment #JourneyWithEdTalk #EdTalkJourney #EdTalkListeners #EdTalkFaith #PastorStrickWisdom #EdTalkCommunity #EdTalkInspiration
    7/10/2023
    1:29:15
  • Making It Through Tough Times [S1:E12]
    In this inspiring episode, join Pastor Strick as we navigate the challenging journey of making it through tough times. Guided by Pastor Strick's compassionate insights and spiritual wisdom, we explore practical strategies to find strength, resilience, and hope during life's most difficult moments. Drawing from his experience as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Pastor Strick shares empowering stories and transformative principles to help us overcome adversity. Discover how to cultivate a positive mindset, foster inner resilience, and lean on the power of faith to navigate through tough times. Through heartfelt discussions and biblical teachings, Pastor Strick offers tools to find meaning and purpose amidst trials, cultivate gratitude, and embrace the healing power of community. Learn to harness your inner strength, trust in divine guidance, and find solace in the midst of life's challenges. Join us on this empowering episode as we journey together, finding strength and hope through tough times with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll discover the transformative power of faith, resilience, and community support, enabling us to rise above adversity and create a brighter future. How to Make it Through Tough Times.  Adaptability Resilience Embrace Learning Rely on the Power of Positive Confessions Maintain Perspective ************************* More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland. An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity. Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives. He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years. Listen on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN Watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick #EdTalkPodcast #PastorStrickSpeaks #EdTalkInspires #FaithAndLife #EdTalkWisdom #EdTalkReflections #LivingYourBestLife #EdTalkDiscussions #EdTalkGuidance #EdTalkLifeLessons #EdTalkEmpowerment #EdTalkEnlightenment #JourneyWithEdTalk #EdTalkJourney #EdTalkListeners #EdTalkFaith #PastorStrickWisdom #EdTalkCommunity #EdTalkInspiration​
    7/10/2023
    1:13:07
  • The Power of Vision [S1:E11]
    In this captivating episode, join Pastor Strick as we explore the transformative power of vision and its ability to shape our lives. Guided by Pastor Strick's insightful teachings, we embark on a journey of self-discovery and purpose, tapping into the limitless potential of our divine calling. Drawing from his experience as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Pastor Strick shares practical strategies and spiritual insights to help us cultivate a clear and compelling vision for our lives. Discover how to align your thoughts, actions, and intentions with your deepest desires and dreams. Through inspiring stories and biblical wisdom, Pastor Strick empowers us to overcome obstacles, nurture faith, and manifest our divine purpose. Learn to unleash your creative potential, set meaningful goals, and pursue a life filled with passion, impact, and fulfillment. Join us on this enlightening episode as we delve into the power of vision with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll explore the transformative journey of manifesting our divine purpose, embracing our unique gifts, and living a life of abundance and purpose. Key Takeaways: Understanding the Power of Vision Creating Your Personal Vision Staying Inspired and Motivated ************************* More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland. An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity. Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives. He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years. Listen on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN Watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick #EdTalkPodcast #PastorStrickSpeaks #EdTalkInspires #FaithAndLife #EdTalkWisdom #EdTalkReflections #LivingYourBestLife #EdTalkDiscussions #EdTalkGuidance #EdTalkLifeLessons #EdTalkEmpowerment #EdTalkEnlightenment #JourneyWithEdTalk #EdTalkJourney #EdTalkListeners #EdTalkFaith #PastorStrickWisdom #EdTalkCommunity #EdTalkInspiration​
    7/10/2023
    1:18:50
  • Taming Your Team [S1:E10]
    In this insightful episode, join Pastor Strick as we explore the transformative journey of taming our team—cultivating healthy relationships within our communities, families, and workplaces. Guided by Pastor Strick's wisdom and compassionate insights, we delve into practical strategies and spiritual principles that can help us foster unity, understanding, and cooperation. Drawing from his experience as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Pastor Strick shares timeless wisdom and practical tools to help us navigate interpersonal dynamics. Discover techniques to cultivate empathy, active listening, and effective communication, fostering stronger and more harmonious connections. Through inspiring stories and biblical teachings, Pastor Strick empowers us to embrace forgiveness, practice humility, and extend grace to others. Learn how to resolve conflicts, build trust, and create a culture of respect and collaboration. Join us on this transformative episode as we embark on a journey of taming our team with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll learn the art of building healthy relationships, fostering understanding, and creating a positive impact in our communities and beyond. ************************* More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland. An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity. Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives. He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years. Listen on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN Watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick #EdTalkPodcast #PastorStrickSpeaks #EdTalkInspires #FaithAndLife #EdTalkWisdom #EdTalkReflections #LivingYourBestLife #EdTalkDiscussions #EdTalkGuidance #EdTalkLifeLessons #EdTalkEmpowerment #EdTalkEnlightenment #JourneyWithEdTalk #EdTalkJourney #EdTalkListeners #EdTalkFaith #PastorStrickWisdom #EdTalkCommunity #EdTalkInspiration
    7/10/2023
    1:18:55
  • Taming Our Temperment [S1:E9]
    In this enlightening episode, join Pastor Strick as we explore the transformative journey of taming our temperament and cultivating emotional mastery. Guided by Pastor Strick's insightful teachings, we delve into practical strategies and spiritual principles that can help us navigate our emotions and respond with grace and wisdom. Drawing from his experience as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Pastor Strick shares timeless wisdom and practical tools to help us understand and regulate our emotions. Discover techniques to cultivate self-awareness, manage anger, and foster emotional resilience. Through inspiring stories and biblical teachings, Pastor Strick empowers us to embrace emotional intelligence, practice forgiveness, and cultivate compassion. Learn to navigate challenging situations with grace, communicate effectively, and create harmonious relationships. Join us on this transformative episode as we embark on a journey of emotional mastery with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll learn the art of taming our temperament, harnessing our emotions, and experiencing inner peace and emotional well-being. To tame your temperament means to exercise control over your emotions and reactions to varying situations. It involves regulating your thoughts, your feelings, and your behaviors, to be more appropriate (in line with God’s way of doing things) for the situation at hand. To do this you must learn to: Identify your triggers Practice self-awareness Develop self-regulation skills ‘ Cultivate empathy ************************* More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland. An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity. Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives. He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years. Listen on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN Watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick #EdTalkPodcast #PastorStrickSpeaks #EdTalkInspires #FaithAndLife #EdTalkWisdom #EdTalkReflections #LivingYourBestLife #EdTalkDiscussions #EdTalkGuidance #EdTalkLifeLessons #EdTalkEmpowerment #EdTalkEnlightenment #JourneyWithEdTalk #EdTalkJourney #EdTalkListeners #EdTalkFaith #PastorStrickWisdom #EdTalkCommunity #EdTalkInspiration
    7/10/2023
    1:12:00

More Education podcasts

About EdTalk with Pastor Strick

I’m Pastor Edwin Strickland, and I serve as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International. A worldwide ministry helping people to learn to live out their God given dreams by walking in love and living by faith. And I am your host and your guide for this exciting journey that is EdTalk w/ Pastor Strick. EdTalk is more than a listening experience, it's a pathway to personal and professional growth. So, join us today as we challenge our perspectives, inspire our hearts, and expand our minds.
Podcast website

Listen to EdTalk with Pastor Strick, Coffee Break Spanish and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

EdTalk with Pastor Strick

EdTalk with Pastor Strick

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store