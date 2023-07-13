Taming Your Team [S1:E10]
In this insightful episode, join Pastor Strick as we explore the transformative journey of taming our team—cultivating healthy relationships within our communities, families, and workplaces. Guided by Pastor Strick's wisdom and compassionate insights, we delve into practical strategies and spiritual principles that can help us foster unity, understanding, and cooperation.
Drawing from his experience as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Pastor Strick shares timeless wisdom and practical tools to help us navigate interpersonal dynamics. Discover techniques to cultivate empathy, active listening, and effective communication, fostering stronger and more harmonious connections.
Through inspiring stories and biblical teachings, Pastor Strick empowers us to embrace forgiveness, practice humility, and extend grace to others. Learn how to resolve conflicts, build trust, and create a culture of respect and collaboration.
Join us on this transformative episode as we embark on a journey of taming our team with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll learn the art of building healthy relationships, fostering understanding, and creating a positive impact in our communities and beyond.
*************************
More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland.
An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity.
Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives.
He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years.
Listen on Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351
Listen on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN
Watch on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick
#EdTalkPodcast #PastorStrickSpeaks #EdTalkInspires #FaithAndLife #EdTalkWisdom #EdTalkReflections #LivingYourBestLife #EdTalkDiscussions #EdTalkGuidance #EdTalkLifeLessons #EdTalkEmpowerment #EdTalkEnlightenment #JourneyWithEdTalk #EdTalkJourney #EdTalkListeners #EdTalkFaith #PastorStrickWisdom #EdTalkCommunity #EdTalkInspiration