Taming Our Temperment [S1:E9]

In this enlightening episode, join Pastor Strick as we explore the transformative journey of taming our temperament and cultivating emotional mastery. Guided by Pastor Strick's insightful teachings, we delve into practical strategies and spiritual principles that can help us navigate our emotions and respond with grace and wisdom. Drawing from his experience as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Pastor Strick shares timeless wisdom and practical tools to help us understand and regulate our emotions. Discover techniques to cultivate self-awareness, manage anger, and foster emotional resilience. Through inspiring stories and biblical teachings, Pastor Strick empowers us to embrace emotional intelligence, practice forgiveness, and cultivate compassion. Learn to navigate challenging situations with grace, communicate effectively, and create harmonious relationships. Join us on this transformative episode as we embark on a journey of emotional mastery with Pastor Strick as our guide. Together, we'll learn the art of taming our temperament, harnessing our emotions, and experiencing inner peace and emotional well-being. To tame your temperament means to exercise control over your emotions and reactions to varying situations. It involves regulating your thoughts, your feelings, and your behaviors, to be more appropriate (in line with God's way of doing things) for the situation at hand. To do this you must learn to: Identify your triggers Practice self-awareness Develop self-regulation skills ' Cultivate empathy ************************* More about Pastor Strick: Edwin Strickland, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is a respected Pastor and accomplished Educator. He embarked on his spiritual journey in his late teens, graduating from Conway High School in 1990, and has been devoted to pastoral ministry since 2001. Today, he serves as the Senior Pastor of Fellowship of Champions Church International in Fayetteville, AR, alongside his wife, Pastor Shun Strickland. An alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Pastor Strickland secured an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and multiple graduate degrees in Education Leadership & Administration. Armed with K-12 Principal and District Superintendent & Administrator Certifications, he has spent over two decades working as a teacher and administrator in traditional and charter schools. Currently, he leads as the CEO of Catapult Educational Services, striving to elevate student achievement and promote educational equity. Renowned for his dynamic and practical teaching style, Pastor Strickland skillfully intertwines his passion for education with his role as a spiritual leader. He guides individuals to apply the timeless truths of Scripture in their daily lives. He and his wife, Shun, married since August 1994, are proud parents of five children, all of whom have been involved in their ministry over the years. Listen on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/edtalk-with-pastor-strick/id1696128351 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6kAqeLOe4BqG1oJbspipGN Watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@PastorStrick