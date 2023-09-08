Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ed Zitron
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the in...
TechnologyBusiness
Available Episodes

  • 15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 1 - Ben Collins, NBC
    Today I’m launching a new podcast called 15 Minutes In Hell — a 15-minute-long interview show featuring interesting people in tech, business, entertainment, sports, and any other area I see fit. You’ll be able to subscribe through Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts, and Spotify in the coming days. I’ll update this post as and when I get links. In the meantime, you can manually add the feed to your preferred podcast app using this link. If you like the show, please do review it on Apple Podcasts.Today’s guest is Ben Collins, Senior Reporter at NBC, who you can find on Twitter and Bluesky. We talked about Elon Musk and how Ben manages to keep empathetic while covering the worst people in the world.  This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit wheresyoured.at
    8/9/2023
    15:12

About Ed Zitron's 15 Minutes In Hell

15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron. wheresyoured.at
