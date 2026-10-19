Ed Newton Daily Devotional Podcast

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26 episodes
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
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About Ed Newton Daily Devotional Podcast
Every day matters to God, and so do you. Join Pastor Ed Newton, Lead Pastor of Community Bible Church in San Antonio, Texas, for a few minutes each morning in God's Word. Each episode takes one verse of Scripture and brings it into the real stuff of your life: the doubts you carry, the battles you're fighting, and the calling God has placed on you. Maybe you feel overlooked. Maybe you're wondering if God still has a plan for you. Maybe you just need a reminder that you're not walking this road alone. Wherever you are today, this is a place to be encouraged, grounded in truth, and challenged to take your next step with Jesus. You were made on purpose, for a purpose. Let's walk in it together, one day at a time. New episodes every day. Find more at ednewton.com.Podcast website
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