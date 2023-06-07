S2 E28: Adam Von Rothfelder Balancing Fitness, Business, and Coffee: Candid Conversations with ex Versace model and TV trainer on the Journey of Strong Coffee Company

What do you do when you've modeled for Versace, trained the world's most elite celebrities and entrepreneurs, and starred in TV shows and films? Start a DTC coffee brand of course...A fervent believer in the balance of fitness and cannabis, Adam takes us through his journey of maintaining optimal health by not just focusing on exercise but also prioritizing good sleep, a healthy diet, and keeping stress levels low. Plus, he gets candid about the legalities and potential benefits of cannabis use for athletes, providing a fresh perspective.Now, imagine harnessing your ADHD into something that actually propels you toward success. Adam reveals how he's managed to do just that, achieving mastery in various topics and using the same focus and dedication to fuel his eCommerce business. From conquering the challenges of staying lean in business to employing creativity as a major growth lever, his journey hasn't been without its share of hurdles. The crowning glory of this voyage? The creation of Strong Coffee Company, a brand that's as much about quality and taste as it is about the environment.Speaking of Strong Coffee, we dig into the intricacies of launching a product globally, especially with giants like Whole Foods. We discuss the value versus price point conundrum and the fine line between promoting a product and driving customers into the store. We also address the dark side of the burgeoning obsession with coffee culture and the subsequent disregard for quality. But, it's not all doom and gloom. We highlight the power of creativity in marketing, the magic of word-of-mouth, and how Strong Coffee Company is aiming to disrupt the coffee market and take on Starbucks. Tune in for an energetic discussion filled with insightful revelations and candid anecdotes!