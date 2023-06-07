Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ecom Gold in the App
Listen to Ecom Gold in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Ecom Gold

Ecom Gold

Podcast Ecom Gold
Podcast Ecom Gold

Ecom Gold

EcomGold
add
Lessons from masterminds building valuable Ecommerce brands.New episodes each week on YouTube and all podcast platforms, with your host Finn Radford. Subscribe ...
More
BusinessMarketing
Lessons from masterminds building valuable Ecommerce brands.New episodes each week on YouTube and all podcast platforms, with your host Finn Radford. Subscribe ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • New York Party King: How to throw killer tech events and build an insane network with Andrew Yeung.
    [00:00:00] Ecommerce Gold show featuring Andrew Yuan, a networked NY entrepreneur and Google exec. Sponsored by Sendane and Rewind.[00:05:30] Grateful for mentors, networking creates value.[00:10:39] Event host helps people build new communities.[00:13:02] "Tech Gatsby: Enjoy small events, logistics challenge."[00:18:48] Events as a creative outlet for kindness.[00:21:58] Networking events like the Junto Club are structured to create valuable connections and a sense of community. Attendees are encouraged to introduce themselves and engage in meaningful conversations. The club also organizes larger parties where people can socialize and have fun.[00:26:51] Product iterations, volunteers, yellow lanyards, networking event.[00:29:29] Understanding and helping people, empowering connections.[00:35:06] High-level structure for planning successful events.[00:37:23] Four essential event planning steps: intention, people, venue, partnerships/sponsorships.[00:41:42] Big banks, recruiting agencies, B2B SaaS companies, hotels, sponsors, all have different wants and needs.[00:44:48] Venue stress, event extorted, awkward San Francisco vibe.[00:48:22] Potential $300K revenue from sponsorships; Lead gen program attracts talented tech people; Events business can drive revenue through content and socials; Building a platform layer with senior investors; Deal flow program to help founders raise money; Talent network and partnership network; Exploring different business models connected through a network platform; Considering starting a retreat and a podcast.https://www.andrewsmixers.com/On this episode of EcomGold, join hosts Finn and Andrew as they dive into the world of eventGet show alerts and playbooks by signing up on the EcomGold website: www.ecom.goldClaim an extended free trial as a show listener.EcomGold is brought to you by:‍Rewind Shopify App.Back up your Shopify store because not doing so is absolute lunacy! As a listener of the show, you can claim a no strings attached free month with this link: https://rewind.com/ecommercegold/Sendlane.Unified email, SMS, and reviews for eCommerce. Better features. Better support. Better customer experience. Send your customers exactly what they want, when they want it. (Better than Klaviyo in Finn's opinion). https://www.sendlane.com/Follow Finn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/finn_radford
    7/13/2023
    52:17
  • S2 E28: Adam Von Rothfelder Balancing Fitness, Business, and Coffee: Candid Conversations with ex Versace model and TV trainer on the Journey of Strong Coffee Company
    What do you do when you've modeled for Versace, trained the world's most elite celebrities and entrepreneurs, and starred in TV shows and films? Start a DTC coffee brand of course...Go get some Strong Coffee from the Strong Coffee Company: https://strongcoffeecompany.com/A fervent believer in the balance of fitness and cannabis, Adam takes us through his journey of maintaining optimal health by not just focusing on exercise but also prioritizing good sleep, a healthy diet, and keeping stress levels low. Plus, he gets candid about the legalities and potential benefits of cannabis use for athletes, providing a fresh perspective.Now, imagine harnessing your ADHD into something that actually propels you toward success. Adam reveals how he's managed to do just that, achieving mastery in various topics and using the same focus and dedication to fuel his eCommerce business. From conquering the challenges of staying lean in business to employing creativity as a major growth lever, his journey hasn't been without its share of hurdles. The crowning glory of this voyage? The creation of Strong Coffee Company, a brand that's as much about quality and taste as it is about the environment.Speaking of Strong Coffee, we dig into the intricacies of launching a product globally, especially with giants like Whole Foods. We discuss the value versus price point conundrum and the fine line between promoting a product and driving customers into the store. We also address the dark side of the burgeoning obsession with coffee culture and the subsequent disregard for quality. But, it's not all doom and gloom. We highlight the power of creativity in marketing, the magic of word-of-mouth, and how Strong Coffee Company is aiming to disrupt the coffee market and take on Starbucks. Tune in for an energetic discussion filled with insightful revelations and candid anecdotes!Get show alerts and playbooks by signing up on the EcomGold website: www.ecom.goldClaim an extended free trial as a show listener.EcomGold is brought to you by:‍Rewind Shopify App.Back up your Shopify store because not doing so is absolute lunacy! As a listener of the show, you can claim a no strings attached free month with this link: https://rewind.com/ecommercegold/Sendlane.Unified email, SMS, and reviews for eCommerce. Better features. Better support. Better customer experience. Send your customers exactly what they want, when they want it. (Better than Klaviyo in Finn's opinion). https://www.sendlane.com/Follow Finn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/finn_radford
    7/6/2023
    1:10:27
  • S2 E27: Building A Killer Shopify App: Lessons from Social Snowball's CEO Noah
    Ever wondered how to take your e-commerce store to the next level by harnessing the power of affiliate marketing? Get ready to learn from the innovative mind of Noah, the founder of Social Snowball, as he takes you through the intricacies of this game-changing marketing technique. Gain insights into the world of metrics and revenue sharing, and discover how Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) can determine the health of your Shopify App business – a stark contrast to the e-commerce health metric, contribution margin.Noah’s journey from an e-commerce background to the world of Software as a Service (SaaS) is a captivating one. He shares his experiences, challenges, and the pitfalls he encountered along the way – offering valuable lessons for those considering a similar transition. We delve into software development, discussing how it can enhance affiliate marketing, and how complacency can lead to larger companies missing out on the latest trends. We also explore Social Snowball's progress and the unique solutions it offers to its users.As we look into the future of marketing, we explore the potential of AI-influencers and the customization of affiliate sign-ups using AI. We discuss the implications of long-term contracts in the app market and how customer retention should be merit-based. Noah also shares insights about the significance of correct terminology while discussing different types of marketing partnerships, setting the stage for a clear understanding of the marketing landscape. Join us for a remarkable journey into the world of e-commerce and how affiliate marketing, with the help of innovative software, can significantly elevate your business.Get show alerts and playbooks by signing up on the EcomGold website: www.ecom.goldClaim an extended free trial as a show listener.EcomGold is brought to you by:‍Rewind Shopify App.Back up your Shopify store because not doing so is absolute lunacy! As a listener of the show, you can claim a no strings attached free month with this link: https://rewind.com/ecommercegold/Sendlane.Unified email, SMS, and reviews for eCommerce. Better features. Better support. Better customer experience. Send your customers exactly what they want, when they want it. (Better than Klaviyo in Finn's opinion). https://www.sendlane.com/Follow Finn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/finn_radford
    6/29/2023
    1:00:27
  • S2 E26: Karly McFarland: 7 Months at Mini Katana.
    In this episode, we dive into the contrasting worlds of agency life and working for an explosive brand, exploring the challenges and successes that come with each. Our guest Karly discusses the importance of networking, surrounding yourself with the right people, and being open to new opportunities that propel you forward. She also shares her journey of writing a book, building a personal brand from the ground up, and the pivotal role their executive coach played in her personal and professional evolution.We touch upon the e-commerce landscape, the exponential growth of online stores since the pandemic, and what it takes to create a successful business. Listen in as we explore the significance of having a clear vision, project plan, KPIs, and a monitoring dashboard – vital tools for any entrepreneur or business owner. Don't miss this engaging and insightful conversation filled with powerful takeaways that could transform your entrepreneurial journey.Get show alerts and playbooks by signing up on the EcomGold website: www.ecom.goldClaim an extended free trial as a show listener.EcomGold is brought to you by:‍Rewind Shopify App.Back up your Shopify store because not doing so is absolute lunacy! As a listener of the show, you can claim a no strings attached free month with this link: https://rewind.com/ecommercegold/Sendlane.Unified email, SMS, and reviews for eCommerce. Better features. Better support. Better customer experience. Send your customers exactly what they want, when they want it. (Better than Klaviyo in Finn's opinion). https://www.sendlane.com/Follow Finn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/finn_radford
    6/22/2023
    58:52
  • S2 E25: Ecommerce Cowboy Teaches Finn How To Launch His Brand & How Sports Lessons Fuel Success with Chris Hall.
    What if American football and e-commerce had more in common than we think? Join us as we chat with Chris Hall, the Ecom Cowboy himself, who reveals how his experiences in football at the University of Texas shaped his e-commerce journey, starting as a coffee roaster and eventually leading to his role as head of marketing for Bruce Bolt, a high-end batting glove company. Discover how the lessons learned from sports can translate into valuable skills for success in the world of online business.In this engaging conversation, Chris gives us an insider's look into the innovative glove designs that set Bruce Bolt apart, emphasizing the importance of the right equipment for sports performance. We also dive into the challenges and strategies behind creating successful product media for e-commerce, prioritizing profitability, and maximizing sales through website clarity, conversions, and user-generated content. Learn the secrets to making your product stand out in a crowded market!Finally, we dive deep into the world of marketing strategy. Chris shares his expertise on running successful Facebook ad campaigns, the power of product diversification, and the significance of having a reliable product. Don't miss this episode packed with valuable insights, tips, and anecdotes from Chris's unique journey in e-commerce and sports. Tune in now and level up your e-commerce game!Get show alerts and playbooks by signing up on the EcomGold website: www.ecom.goldClaim an extended free trial as a show listener.EcomGold is brought to you by:‍Rewind Shopify App.Back up your Shopify store because not doing so is absolute lunacy! As a listener of the show, you can claim a no strings attached free month with this link: https://rewind.com/ecommercegold/Sendlane.Unified email, SMS, and reviews for eCommerce. Better features. Better support. Better customer experience. Send your customers exactly what they want, when they want it. (Better than Klaviyo in Finn's opinion). https://www.sendlane.com/Follow Finn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/finn_radford
    6/15/2023
    1:01:31

More Business podcasts

About Ecom Gold

Lessons from masterminds building valuable Ecommerce brands.New episodes each week on YouTube and all podcast platforms, with your host Finn Radford. Subscribe below for exclusive content.
Podcast website

Listen to Ecom Gold, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ecom Gold

Ecom Gold

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store