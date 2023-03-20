Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Eaten Rotten Apples in the App
Listen to Eaten Rotten Apples in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Eaten Rotten Apples

Eaten Rotten Apples

Podcast Eaten Rotten Apples
Podcast Eaten Rotten Apples

Eaten Rotten Apples

Danielle & Thyri
add
A mother daughter duo who discuss uncomfortable topics, some of which are requested by listeners. By utilizing their different backgrounds in dealing with the w... More
EducationSociety & CultureHealth & FitnessMental Health
A mother daughter duo who discuss uncomfortable topics, some of which are requested by listeners. By utilizing their different backgrounds in dealing with the w... More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Answering Questions
    We are answering a lot of requested questions that have been asked. Let's get silly and personal. 
    4/24/2023
    44:46
  • Couch Talk 2
    Since you guys loved couch talk so much we decided to do another one. We talk about the differences from Danny being 20 with a kid to Thyri being 20 without a child. They talk about so much and even have Thyri's dad pop up to clear the air between the two. 
    4/17/2023
    1:00:55
  • Underage Drinking
    Having a good time VS bad experiences with alcohol. Bad affects of alcohol doesn’t have an age limit. Drinking can take its toll on anyone at any age. So let’s dive in on Thyri and Danielle’s experiences while under the influence. They also discuss friendships …
    4/10/2023
    37:54
  • Couch Talk
    We start off talking about how Danny got kicked out at 16, Than domestic abuse, friendships, abortions and more !
    3/27/2023
    45:02
  • Molestation within the family
    Join us with Jordan Wagster on her story about the uncle that molested her.
    3/20/2023
    59:33

More Education podcasts

About Eaten Rotten Apples

A mother daughter duo who discuss uncomfortable topics, some of which are requested by listeners. By utilizing their different backgrounds in dealing with the world, Danielle and Thyri give insight based on their own experiences.Sometimes sad, often funny, but always honest. You will be gripping the edge of your seat when you hear just how different this mother and daughters perspective can be.
Podcast website

Listen to Eaten Rotten Apples, Focus on Success and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Eaten Rotten Apples

Eaten Rotten Apples

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store