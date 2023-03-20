A mother daughter duo who discuss uncomfortable topics, some of which are requested by listeners. By utilizing their different backgrounds in dealing with the w... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
Answering Questions
We are answering a lot of requested questions that have been asked. Let's get silly and personal.
4/24/2023
44:46
Couch Talk 2
Since you guys loved couch talk so much we decided to do another one. We talk about the differences from Danny being 20 with a kid to Thyri being 20 without a child. They talk about so much and even have Thyri's dad pop up to clear the air between the two.
4/17/2023
1:00:55
Underage Drinking
Having a good time VS bad experiences with alcohol. Bad affects of alcohol doesn’t have an age limit. Drinking can take its toll on anyone at any age. So let’s dive in on Thyri and Danielle’s experiences while under the influence. They also discuss friendships …
4/10/2023
37:54
Couch Talk
We start off talking about how Danny got kicked out at 16, Than domestic abuse, friendships, abortions and more !
3/27/2023
45:02
Molestation within the family
Join us with Jordan Wagster on her story about the uncle that molested her.
A mother daughter duo who discuss uncomfortable topics, some of which are requested by listeners. By utilizing their different backgrounds in dealing with the world, Danielle and Thyri give insight based on their own experiences.Sometimes sad, often funny, but always honest. You will be gripping the edge of your seat when you hear just how different this mother and daughters perspective can be.