Dog Day Afternoon
We temporarily emerge from our continued hibernation to react (let's be real - rant!) to the outrageous Daily Fail and Sun articles from this past weekend. We also cover the latest book reports, (the lack of) legal updates, Britney & Lynne's recent possible step forward, a few music rumors and pose a burning question: why can't they afford poop bags?!
6/15/2023
2:42:47
It's Been Months (Seems Like Days)
We pop in during our (extended) break to say hi and touch base on the last few months, including the continuingly convoluted legal proceedings, the Jamie-centric media pieces, other people from Britney's orbit resurfacing (including JL literally resurfacing out of a helicopter..) and express our frustration at how Britney is being treated on social media and beyond. We also try to guess when the book is coming out and share some thoughts about Pamela Anderson's recent doc (this was recorded before Britney shared her own thoughts on the topic!)
2/7/2023
1:10:12
Dirty Laundering
In this episode, we try to make up for everything we missed (but mostly fail!). We start with a rare discussion on Lurking Larry, move quickly to KFed's concerns about "privacy," wonder about JL's new reality tv show and wade through the email waters of TriStar. Oh, yeah, and eventually we get to talking about Britney's fatshaming post, her latest voice memos, and everything else under the IG sun!
9/20/2022
1:34:46
Villains and Voice Memos
In this episode, we do a quick roundup of Hold Me Closer, a few Hade Cudson exclusives, and court happenings. However, most of our discussion focuses on Britney's 22-minute voice memo. When Britney speaks, we listen (and then speak about it for 90 minutes)!
8/31/2022
1:34:14
#TheFedz
In this episode, we catch up on long-forgotten news items, but stay laser focused on Kevin Federline and his unwelcomed return to the Britneyverse. The title of this episode is the birth child of @phi_rez - thank you for the hilarity!
Britney Spears was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021 where all her financial and personal decisions had to be approved by her conservators, including her father, Jamie Spears. Britney earned hundreds of millions of dollars during that time, performing and touring extensively, while being deemed too impaired by the courts to be in control of her life. Britney is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, yet very little of the massive media coverage she generated focused on the conservatorship until the #FreeBritney movement grew within the last few years before the restrictive legal arrangement finally ended. Now that the conservatorship has been terminated, there are still an enormous amount of unanswered questions, including whether those responsible for the conservatorship will be held accountable for what Britney experienced during those 13+ years. Eat, Pray, Britney tries to draw attention to the restrictive constraints Britney was under during the conservatorship, as well as her current pursuit of justice, while also examining her life and career through a feminist lens.