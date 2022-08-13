In this episode, we try to make up for everything we missed (but mostly fail!). We start with a rare discussion on Lurking Larry, move quickly to KFed's concerns about "privacy," wonder about JL's new reality tv show and wade through the email waters of TriStar. Oh, yeah, and eventually we get to talking about Britney's fatshaming post, her latest voice memos, and everything else under the IG sun!

We pop in during our (extended) break to say hi and touch base on the last few months, including the continuingly convoluted legal proceedings, the Jamie-centric media pieces, other people from Britney's orbit resurfacing (including JL literally resurfacing out of a helicopter..) and express our frustration at how Britney is being treated on social media and beyond. We also try to guess when the book is coming out and share some thoughts about Pamela Anderson's recent doc (this was recorded before Britney shared her own thoughts on the topic!)

About Eat, Pray, Britney

Britney Spears was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021 where all her financial and personal decisions had to be approved by her conservators, including her father, Jamie Spears. Britney earned hundreds of millions of dollars during that time, performing and touring extensively, while being deemed too impaired by the courts to be in control of her life. Britney is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, yet very little of the massive media coverage she generated focused on the conservatorship until the #FreeBritney movement grew within the last few years before the restrictive legal arrangement finally ended. Now that the conservatorship has been terminated, there are still an enormous amount of unanswered questions, including whether those responsible for the conservatorship will be held accountable for what Britney experienced during those 13+ years. Eat, Pray, Britney tries to draw attention to the restrictive constraints Britney was under during the conservatorship, as well as her current pursuit of justice, while also examining her life and career through a feminist lens.