Eastmans' Bowhunting Journal Podcast Edition, Life Of A Bowhunter

Episode 4: Its All About The Gear
In this episode Brian and Dan sit down for another episode of EBJ Podcast, Life Of A Bowhunter. Today they talk all about the gear they use. They talk about backpacking and there preferences. There is more than one way to skin a cat and they guys give great insight into the advantages and disadvatages of different gear. They also talk about truck camping and how there gear list changes. They tie in gear with successful western tactics like staying mobile. Aloung with that, flying by the seat of their pants, the idiot trifecta and more. A solid episode this week for these two bowhunters.
5/16/2023
1:37:38
Episode 3: Travel, Timing And Tags
In this episode Dan and Brian link up for another EBJ Podcast. Brian recaps his recent Australian adventure and Dan adds insight as he has also hunted red deer and Sambar. The guys also relate it to hunting animals here in the states. From there the guys get into how incredibly important timing is to western hunting. This goes for timing the rut to timing the hunting pressure to timing weather patterns. They also talk about timing states and tags to hunt the very best years. This is a great conversation filled with tips and tactics. Don't sleep on this episode of the EBJ podcast.
5/16/2023
1:08:29
Episode 2: A Killer Set Up
In this episode Brian and Dan talk about their western hunting setups. . . prefered sights; multi-pin sliders versus single-pin sliders. They also talk about broadheads; fixed vs expandable and how the performance of both depend on executing consistent, quality shots on animals. The guys finish up by talking about the state of the West and some of their concerns with mule deer. Another quality back and forth conversation this week on the EBJ Podcast.
5/16/2023
1:19:25
Episode 1: Bro Science
In this episode Brian Barney and Dan Pickar sit down for their first episode of Eastmans Bowhunting Journal Podcast, Life Of A Bowhunter. They explain there theroies on bro science and how a lot of times in western hunting things are not black and white. They are what we observe in certain areas hunting specific game and then can base our hunting on these patterns. They go indepth on this season for bears. They also visit about the west and the shape a lot of these states are in. They then get into thier bow set ups and some of the things that help them out when tuning. They finish up talking about Brian's upcoming trip to Austalia. Here it goes, first episode is in the books!
This podcast is hosted by Brian Barney and Dan Pickar, produced by Eastmans. Brian and Dan live, eat and sleep western bowhunting. They are highly talented, consistently successful and articulate in there explanation of their art. They hunt all over the lower 48, Alaska, Hawaii along with international. They have immense experience and there expertise is definitely DIY western game. These guys go in-depth on all subjects Bowhunting and their conversation is full of tips, tactics and insight. This podcast will take your game to the next level.