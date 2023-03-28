Hi kids, if you think that animals are amazing, this is the show for you! Join host Earth Ranger Emma as she travels the world to discover the wildest animal fa... More
S5 E3: The Quest for the Best - Emma's Underground Adventure
Our hero's quest is far from over! This time, Emma dives deep underground, into the world's longest cave system. What can she learn down there, what animals is she going to meet, and who will take the lead in the 'QUEST FOR THE BEST'?
4/29/2023
19:28
An Earth Day Celebration
It's EARTH DAY!!!Emma comes to you with a special episode to celebrate this special day.What is Earth Day?Earth Day celebrates the progress that the environmental movement has made, and the impact that raising awareness has helped bring to saving animals and the planet. The first Earth Day was held in April 22, 1970 – a whole 53 years ago. A lot has happened in that time, but of course there's still plenty of work to do!How can I celebrate Earth Day?There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day! Ask a parent to take a look at where you live to see if there's any events being organized. Can't find anything? Don't worry. Here are a few ideas how you can go about it yourself:organize a litter clean-up in your neighborhoodplant a tree or some flowerslimit your water wasteturn off the lights when you leave the roomspread the word about Earth DaySome of these idea might be closely connected to missions on the Earth Rangers app – be sure to take a look and accept those you want to do. Today is a perfect chance to complete a mission and celebrate Earth Day.
4/22/2023
13:00
S5 E2: The Quest for the Best - the Switchback Mishap
The race continues! Emma finds herself on her next assignment: Exploring one of America's famous hiking trails. Which one did our intrepid hero pick? The Appalachian Trail! With much ground to cover, and help from a chance encounter with a certain self-proclaimed "grossologist", will Emma catch up to Ryan?Let's tune in and find out.
4/15/2023
23:01
S5 E1: The Quest for the Best - Big City Lights
The race is on! Emma and Ryan are competing to decide who will get to be the future host of the Earth Rangers podcast. Their first stop: New York City!In The Big Apple Emma is tasked to investigate the secret life of creatures from the city; but what kind of wild animals would want to live in such a bright, loud, and crowded place?Let's tune in and find out.
4/6/2023
20:48
The quest for the best begins
Emma is finally back at Earth Ranger's headquarters! After her long journey to find Adelia, she definitely deserves a good rest - but wait: it seems like our hero is in trouble and desperately needs help. What's going on at Earth Rangers HQ?Let's tune in and find out.
Hi kids, if you think that animals are amazing, this is the show for you! Join host Earth Ranger Emma as she travels the world to discover the wildest animal facts out there and solve nature’s biggest mysteries. With top ten countdowns, an animal guessing game, conservation conversations, and epic animal showdowns, this is a journey you won’t want to miss!