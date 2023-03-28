An Earth Day Celebration

It's EARTH DAY!!!Emma comes to you with a special episode to celebrate this special day.What is Earth Day?Earth Day celebrates the progress that the environmental movement has made, and the impact that raising awareness has helped bring to saving animals and the planet. The first Earth Day was held in April 22, 1970 – a whole 53 years ago. A lot has happened in that time, but of course there's still plenty of work to do!How can I celebrate Earth Day?There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day! Ask a parent to take a look at where you live to see if there's any events being organized. Can't find anything? Don't worry. Here are a few ideas how you can go about it yourself:organize a litter clean-up in your neighborhoodplant a tree or some flowerslimit your water wasteturn off the lights when you leave the roomspread the word about Earth DaySome of these idea might be closely connected to missions on the Earth Rangers app – be sure to take a look and accept those you want to do. Today is a perfect chance to complete a mission and celebrate Earth Day.