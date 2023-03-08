Episode 52: Buddy Brown, Gap Band, Mike Douglas

In this episode of Ear and Loathing, your hosts Aaron, Damon and George (The Gitmo Bros) talk about living a post-Moppy life, Imma call your mama, taking out my balls at the DMV, and get off my daughter. In the Torture Chamber segment, Aaron and Damon compete for meaningless points by making George listen to his most hated songs. Will George survive the Torture Chamber long enough to play one of his favorite songs? Tune in and find out! Songs featured in this episode: "Burn Rubber On Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me)" (Gap Band), "Stop When You See a Uniform" (Buddy Brown), "The Men In My Little Girl's Life" (Mike Douglas)