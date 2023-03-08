Episode 55: Fall Out Boy, Sgt. Barry Sadler, Neal Hefti
In this episode of Ear and Loathing, your hosts Aaron, Damon and George (The Gitmo Bros) talk about MJ's pinto dick, a solid disaster, a robit that changes faces, and the Bare Necessities but about shooting bears.
In the Torture Chamber segment, Aaron and Damon compete for meaningless points by making George listen to his most hated songs. Will George survive the Torture Chamber long enough to play one of his favorite songs? Tune in and find out!
Songs featured in this episode: "We Didn't Start the Fire" (Fall Out Boy), "Batman Theme" (Neal Hefti), "One Son-of-a-Gun of a Gun" (Sgt. Barry Sadler)
In this episode of Ear and Loathing, your hosts Aaron, Damon and George (The Gitmo Bros) talk about the B-52's origin story, our accountant Steve Keisterman, the body of Dom DeLuise and the lisp of Anthony Kiedis, and hand-painting your cucumber.
In the Torture Chamber segment, George and Aaron compete for meaningless points by making Damon listen to his most hated songs. Will Damon survive the Torture Chamber long enough to play one of his favorite songs? Tune in and find out!
Songs featured in this episode: "You're a Lady" (Telly Savalas), "Jenny Artichoke" (Kaleidoscope), "Two Princes" (Spin Doctors)
7/6/2023
1:59:39
Episode 53: R. Kelly, Hot Waffles, Siouxsie and the Banshees
In this episode of Ear and Loathing, your hosts Aaron, Damon and George (The Gitmo Bros) talk about getting jammed up in a soul situation, not getting into a waffle hole, the world's most boring cliffhanger, and where is the melody?
In the Torture Chamber segment, Damon and George compete for meaningless points by making Aaron listen to his most hated songs. Will Aaron survive the Torture Chamber long enough to play one of his favorite songs? Tune in and find out!
Songs featured in this episode: "Cities in Dust" (Siouxsie and the Banshees), "George Lucas Raped Our Childhood (Hot Waffles), "Trapped in the Closet (Chapter One)" (R. Kelly)
6/22/2023
2:01:39
Episode 52: Buddy Brown, Gap Band, Mike Douglas
In this episode of Ear and Loathing, your hosts Aaron, Damon and George (The Gitmo Bros) talk about living a post-Moppy life, Imma call your mama, taking out my balls at the DMV, and get off my daughter.
In the Torture Chamber segment, Aaron and Damon compete for meaningless points by making George listen to his most hated songs. Will George survive the Torture Chamber long enough to play one of his favorite songs? Tune in and find out!
Songs featured in this episode: "Burn Rubber On Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me)" (Gap Band), "Stop When You See a Uniform" (Buddy Brown), "The Men In My Little Girl's Life" (Mike Douglas)
6/8/2023
2:21:05
Episode 51: Rebecca Black, Adam Green & Binki Shapiro, Eric Clapton
In this episode of Ear and Loathing, your hosts Aaron, Damon and George (The Gitmo Bros) talk about special needs aliens, 48 hours of dread, a fucked-up duodenum, and oh my god: baklava
In the Torture Chamber segment, George and Aaron compete for meaningless points by making Damon listen to his most hated songs. Will Damon survive the Torture Chamber long enough to play one of his favorite songs? Tune in and find out!
Songs featured in this episode: "Here I Am" (Adam Green & Binki Shapiro), "Pretending" (Eric Clapton), "Friday" (Rebecca Black)